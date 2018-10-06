news

Around 200 to participate in joint exercise of Estonia, Finland ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
The Wambola.
The Wambola. Source: Karl Alfred Baumeister
News

Approximately 200 naval personnel will participate in the mine countermeasures stage of the ongoing joint Estonian-Finnish naval exercise Baltic Shield, to start next week.

The mine countermeasures stage of Baltic Shield will start in Estonian territorial waters on Monday next week. As part of the exercise, the two navies will look for ordnance out of the two world wars located at the bottom of the sea. Once found, the explosives will be defused, the Estonian Navy said on Friday.

The exercise will continue until 11 October and involve the command and support ship Wambola of the Estonian Navy, with mine diver units and the headquarters of the drill on board the vessel along with its usual crew.

The Estonian mine hunter Ugandi will also participate in the exercise. The Finnish Navy is sending two of its Katanpää-class mine hunters. A total of approximately 200 marines are expected to take part in the exercise.

This week Baltic Shield's tasks involved firing at airborne targets on the training fields of the Finnish Navy. Some of the vessels of the Finnish Navy involved in the exercise are visiting Tallinn's Mine Harbour this weekend.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

finlandestonian defence forcesestonian navybaltic shield


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
05.10

Estonian pharmacies: Finnish e-prescriptions won't lead to medical tourism

05.10

Prosecutor suspects state registers employees of corruption

05.10

Ratas disagrees with coalition partner, says second pillar to remain

05.10

Prime minister, EDF commander travelling to Mali to meet Estonian troops

04.10

Overview: Where coalition parties' next round of protection money is going

04.10

Estonia supports UK, Netherlands informing about cyber-attacks

04.10

Seeder: Second pension pillar should be made voluntary, then abolished

04.10

Former US ambassador to Estonia speaks out about reasons for stepping down

FEATURE
BUSINESS
04.10

Egg producer's 200,000 chickens to be slaughtered after salmonella detected

04.10

Financial Times: Danske may face billion-dollar fines over Estonian scandal

04.10

Central bank governor: FSA played central role in Danske investigation

03.10

Tallink September passenger numbers up 0.9% on year

03.10

Latvia interested in ferry line between Saaremaa and Ventspils

03.10

Elering: New LNG fuel barge unlikely to directly affect domestic gas market

03.10

Business paper names TransferWise founders richest Estonians

02.10

Eesti Gaas orders 6,000-cubic-metre LNG barge

Opinion
01.10

Sikkut: Registered unemployed not all 'learned helpless'

19.09

Activist: Estonia could take leading role in fight against waste, pollution

10.09

Opinion digest: Traitors getting caught, nobody accepting responsibility

13.08

VIDEO | What can Estonia offer that other countries can't?

12.08

Health minister: Additional healthcare development requires new tax bases

Culture
2019 Elections
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas.

Ratas disagrees with coalition partner, says second pillar to remain

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) disagrees with Pro Patria chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder, who floated the idea on Thursday to make mandatory payments into Estonia's second pillar pension fund voluntary, and eventually abolish it completely. Any such step would make a tax hike inevitable, Ratas argued.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To contact ERR's other services, please see "Staff & contacts" below.

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Latest news
15:45

Operation notes from underground: Drowned in Sound does Station Narva 2018

13:05

Estonian campaign for Security Council seat met with 170 countries so far

11:15

Tallinn and Seoul sign six-point agreement of good will

09:14

Around 200 to participate in joint exercise of Estonia, Finland

05.10

State to allot funds to e-Residency from multiple ministry budget lines

05.10

Tartu, Narva, Kuressaare in running for European Capital of Culture 2024

05.10

Swedbank: Inflation in Estonia to slow to 3% in 2019

05.10

No explosives found on St. Petersburg-Tallinn bus following bomb threat

05.10

Thursday evening Nordica flight to Oslo turns back due to technical failure

05.10

Estonian pharmacies: Finnish e-prescriptions won't lead to medical tourism

05.10

Gallery, video: Song Festival arch renovations in full swing

05.10

Number of tourists up year over year in August

05.10

Prosecutor suspects state registers employees of corruption

05.10

Turku Book Fair begins on Friday, featuring Estonian centennial theme

05.10

September consumer price index remains unchanged compared to previous month

05.10

Ratas disagrees with coalition partner, says second pillar to remain

05.10

Prime minister, EDF commander travelling to Mali to meet Estonian troops

04.10

Egg producer's 200,000 chickens to be slaughtered after salmonella detected

04.10

Overview: Where coalition parties' next round of protection money is going

04.10

Estonia supports UK, Netherlands informing about cyber-attacks

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: