Estonian Navy mine divers to practice winter diving in Lake Karujärv

The mine divers of the Estonian Navy will head to the island of Saaremaa at the beginning of next week where, along with divers of the Rescue Board, they will practice winter diving in Lake Karujärv.

The divers will head to Saaremaa on Monday and establish a temporary diving camp at Lake Karujärv, the press officer of the Navy said on Friday. During the working week, they will practice diving in winter conditions. Three divers from the Rescue Board will join the mine divers.

"In winter conditions we place special emphasis on checking procedures. It's also important to test how the continuous movement between the surface of the water and the bottom of the lake affects the equipment in winter," 1st Lt. Priit Kaasikmäe, head of the Estonian Navy's divers unit, said.

During the exercise, the divers will look for training explosives placed underwater with the help of sonar or echolocation. The search and rescue of a lost diver will also be practiced. A medical expert of the Navy will continuously check the condition of the divers for the duration of the exercise.

Saaremaa's Karujärv recreational area, now popular with holidaymakers, used to be a training ground for the Soviet Air Force until 1991. Since 2009, more than 50 explosive devices have been removed from Karujärv by divers of the Navy and the Rescue Board.