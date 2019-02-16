news

Estonian Navy mine divers to practice winter diving in Lake Karujärv ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Mine divers of the Estonian Navy at work.
Mine divers of the Estonian Navy at work. Source: Mil.ee
News

The mine divers of the Estonian Navy will head to the island of Saaremaa at the beginning of next week where, along with divers of the Rescue Board, they will practice winter diving in Lake Karujärv.

The divers will head to Saaremaa on Monday and establish a temporary diving camp at Lake Karujärv, the press officer of the Navy said on Friday. During the working week, they will practice diving in winter conditions. Three divers from the Rescue Board will join the mine divers.

"In winter conditions we place special emphasis on checking procedures. It's also important to test how the continuous movement between the surface of the water and the bottom of the lake affects the equipment in winter," 1st Lt. Priit Kaasikmäe, head of the Estonian Navy's divers unit, said.

During the exercise, the divers will look for training explosives placed underwater with the help of sonar or echolocation. The search and rescue of a lost diver will also be practiced. A medical expert of the Navy will continuously check the condition of the divers for the duration of the exercise.

Saaremaa's Karujärv recreational area, now popular with holidaymakers, used to be a training ground for the Soviet Air Force until 1991. Since 2009, more than 50 explosive devices have been removed from Karujärv by divers of the Navy and the Rescue Board.

Editor: Dario Cavegn



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
15.02

SDE candidate Anastassia Kovalenko latest plagiarism suspect

15.02

TalTech faces name change challenge

15.02

134,500 file tax returns Thursday overnight

15.02

Tax inflows on target, excise duty receipts lower than projected in 2018

15.02

Mikser attends high-level conference on Middle East

15.02

President Kaljulaid, Luik attending Munich Security Conference

14.02

Filing of 2018 tax returns to begin at midnight Friday

14.02

Tallinn hopes to build harbour tram line by 2024

Opinion
12.02

Toomas Sildam: Are Estonian political parties criminal? No

09.02

Opinion: Election English debates hardly perfect, but set healthy precedent

30.01

Opinion: Unravelling the Brexit conundrum

30.01

Opinion: Annual state decoration awardees often resemble their awarders

28.01

Opinion | Everyday life for Estonian sexual minorities: Beating and threats

Business
12.02

€328 million invested in Estonian startups in 2018

11.02

Jüri Ratas in Dubai: Estonia digital progress an example

11.02

Enterprise Estonia: Presence in UAE will improve export opportunities

11.02

Estonian exports up 12%, imports 10% in 2018

08.02

LHV receives FSA approval to continue operating in UK after Brexit

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:01

State signs cooperation agreement with Estonian Council of Churches

16:10

Estonian, Russian ministries of foreign affairs hold consultations

13:56

Prosecutor promises clarity in alleged attack on foreign national

12:05

Estonian Navy mine divers to practice winter diving in Lake Karujärv

09:45

Quarter of adult population of Estonia file taxes in 24 hours

15.02

Advance voting in Estonian foreign missions starts on Saturday

15.02

President Kaljulaid discusses women in tech with Ivanka Trump

15.02

Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road opens...then closes again

15.02

SDE candidate Anastassia Kovalenko latest plagiarism suspect

15.02

TalTech faces name change challenge

15.02

134,500 file tax returns Thursday overnight

15.02

Centre-Reform coalition government likely, predicts political scientist

15.02

Tax inflows on target, excise duty receipts lower than projected in 2018

15.02

Mikser attends high-level conference on Middle East

15.02

President Kaljulaid, Luik attending Munich Security Conference

14.02

Erik Gamzejev: The Ida-Viru hostages of 21st Century municipal politics

14.02

Filing of 2018 tax returns to begin at midnight Friday

14.02

Nordic Council of Ministers contributes €100,000 to Baltic Culture Fund

14.02

Ministers sign memo establishing Multinational Division North headquarters

14.02

Tallinn hopes to build harbour tram line by 2024

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: