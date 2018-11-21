news

Katri Raik to be appointed new Interior Minister

Outgoing and incoming Ministers of the Interior Andres Anvelt and Katri Raik at an SDE council meeting.
News

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) Jevgeni Ossinovski announced on Wednesday that Andres Anvelt, who announced on Tuesday afternoon that he would be resigning and leaving politics, is to be replaced by Katri Raik, the current rector of the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences.

"Having consulted with my fellow party members, I am proposing to the SDE party board that they name Katri Raik the new Minister of the Interior," Ossinovski wrote on social media. "As rector of the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences, Katri has a great deal of knowledge about the entire field, which is of crucial importance in assuming a position of such great responsibility. Considering also her diverse management experience, she will be capable of quickly adapting to her new position and ensuring the stable functioning of the field of internal security."

The party chairman added that the SDE board is to convene on Thursday to discuss his proposal.

Ossinovski told ERR on Wednesday that Raik as candidate for Minister of the Interior has the support of both Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) as well as President Kersti Kaljulaid. Her candidacy, however, must first be approved by the board of the SDE.

"I hope and believe that the party board is unanimous," the SDE chairman said. "Raik knows her field and will certainly be able to adjust quickly to her new position."

Raik likely new top Riigikogu candidate in Ida-Viru County

Outgoing Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt announced with a public statement on Tuesday afternoon that, in connection with health-related concerns, he was resigning from his position and would no longer be running in the Riigikogu elections next spring.

Anvelt was to be the party's top candidate in Ida-Viru County, but it now looks likely that Raik, who was second billing, will take over the top spot on SDE's local election list.

"If you are asking if I am prepared to be Ida-Viru County's top candidate, then yes, I am," Raik had told ERR on Tuesday already. "It is a pretty tough assignment, but running in Ida-Viru County is a seriously exciting challenge."

"Regarding the Ida-Viru electoral district, according to party statutes, that is up to the local branch to decide," Ossinovski had told ERR on Tuesday. "So the local branch has to discuss this, and I as chairman definitely support Katri Raik becoming the number one candidate on the SDE's Ida-Viru election list."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

jevgeni ossinovskiministry of the interiorandres anveltkatri raiksocial democratic party


