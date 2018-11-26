Katri Raik appointed new interior minister

President Kersti Kaljulaid appointed Katri Raik (SDE) Estonia's new minister of the interior on Monday morning. Raik is following Andres Anvelt, a fellow Social Democrat who announced last week that he is resigning immediately for health reasons.

Kaljulaid released Anvelt from office on Monday morning and appointed Raik his successor, who will join the government after her oath of office before the Riigikogu.

Andres Anvelt (SDE) announced he would resign due to health reasons early last week. The Social Democratic Party's leadership endorsed Raik as his successor shortly after. As the coalition agreement of Centre, SDE and Pro Patria assigns five ministerial positions to each party, that an SDE member would follow Anvelt wasn't disputed.

Katri Raik is a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) and until her appointment served as the rector of the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences since she returned to the position in 2009.

Raik, born in Tartu in 1967, is a former history and civic studies teacher. From 1999 to 2007 she was the director of the University of Tartu's Narva College, then served as deputy secretary-general at the Ministry of Education and Research for two years.

