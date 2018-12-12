Proponents of mass immigration to blame for Strasbourg attack, says Helme

The responsibility for Tuesday evening's deadly shooting in Strasbourg lies with all the politicians who facilitate mass immigration, said Mart Helme, chairman of the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

"The responsibility for the terrorist attack in Strasbourg lies not only with the champions of the supremacy of Islam who have shed blood in the name of Allah, but also with all the politicians who facilitate mass immigration," Helme told BNS on Wednesday.

"Every time another act of bloodshed has been committed by Islamists, there follows an abundance of statements by European and Estonian politicians condemning terrorism and calls to root it out," he noted. "But just like at all times, we can be sure now as well that this talk is only for lulling people to sleep."

No actions can follow, he continued, so long as one refuses to acknowledge the fact that the roots of these heinous acts of bloodshed lie in mass immigration originating in Muslim countries. "European politicians are unable to face this simple truth because they themselves have been importing terrorism under the guise of foreign labour for decades already," he asserted.

According to Helme, it was most tragic that Estonian politicians refuse to learn from Western Europe's experiences.

"One week from now, the government intends to endorse Estonia's joining the UN migration compact at the UN General Assembly, and that will make Estonia a country importing Islamic terrorism in the long run," Helme said. "We still have time left to reconsider and not open our country's doors to mass immigration and the Islamic terrorism that comes with it."

Three dead, more injured

Three people were confirmed killed and at least 13 wounded, eight seriously, when a gunman opened fire at the famous Christmas market in the eastern French city of Strasbourg on Tuesday evening, French officials said on Wednesday.

According to the officials, the suspect had been on a list of extremists being watched by the police and is currently actively being sought by security forces, including some 350 police officers and gendarmes backed up by helicopters, elite unites as well as soldiers deployed as part of a long-term nationwide anti-terrorism operation.

