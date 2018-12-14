news

Madise: In many countries, people's fear of mass immigration underestimated ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise.
Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise. Source: ERR
News

What can be learned from the tensions sparked by the UN Global Compact for Migration is that people's fear of mass immigration has been underestimated, both in Estonia and other countries, Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise said on ETV broadcast Esimene stuudio.

According to Madise, this fear is justified, as throughout history, the Estonian people have been battered time and again, and Estonia has firsthand experience with mass immigration.

"And so this fear is entirely justified, and cannot under any circumstances be discredited," she said. "On the contrary — this must always be taken into consideration, and with reverence. And now on the other hand, while you cannot ignore this fear, you also mustn't abuse it either."

The Chancellor of Justice noted that it can be seen in a number of different countries that those who were involved in the drawing up of the migration compact and have a better understanding of what these hundreds of UN papers mean or don't mean had rightly hoped that no dispute could possibly come of this matter that was no big deal.

"But at the same time, others have a very logical question — if this is no big deal, then why has it nonetheless given rise to dispute?" she continued. "And it seems to me as though one side has underestimated, ignored and perhaps even discredited the people's completely justified emotions, and the other again has possibly abused these same emotions."

Madise added that if anyone abuses these justified fears of the people for short-term political gains, she did not believe that this behaviour is in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution, nor is it good or right from the standpoint of the future of the Estonian people.

According to the Chancellor of Justice, the migration compact is not an example of an indicative and clear text, but it does clearly state that it is not legally binding, and that all member states party to the compact will retain their right to decide whom to let into their country.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ülle madisemigrationun global compact for migration


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
13.12

Savisaar attends Christmas meeting of Tallinn City Council

13.12

Party protection money: storm in a teacup or embarrassing anachronism?

13.12

Prangli island leader on ferry transport: Our situation is tragic

13.12

Estonia 200 in no hurry to introduce party's top candidates

13.12

Riigikogu rejects dual citizenship bill

13.12

Ratings: Among Estonian-speakers, support for EKRE on path to rival Reform

13.12

Riigikogu adopts 2019 state budget

13.12

December ratings: Migration fight increases EKRE support, opposition

Estonia 100
Opinion
27.11

Opinion digest: Russia wants war with Ukraine, says Stoicescu

26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

25.11

Back to basics: Lack of ideas sees Reform Party default to 'Russia card'

12.11

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

FEATURE
BUSINESS
13.12

Government approves minimum wage hike to €540

13.12

IMF: Investment management in Estonian public sector efficient

13.12

Per capita GDP by county increasingly evening out

12.12

Supervisory board approves €532 million unemployment fund budget for 2019

11.12

Estonian, Baltic farmers call for fair direct support in Brussels

10.12

November registered unemployment steady on year at 4.7%

10.12

Women's rights conference underway at Commander's House in Tallinn

10.12

S&P affirms Estonia's long-term rating at AA-

Culture
2019 Elections
E-voting in Estonia.

Estonia to test e-voting, replacing candidates with Christmas gifts

The State Electoral Committee will begin public testing of its online voting environment on Monday by allowing citizens to submit season's greetings and pick a gift using Estonia's e-voting platform. The campaign has become a tradition and typically precedes a general election by a few months.

Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
16:22

Estonia to test e-voting, replacing candidates with Christmas gifts

15:32

E-residents, address services behind most letterbox companies

14:35

Kelly Sildaru wins again, this time at the Dew Tour

12:20

Madise: In many countries, people's fear of mass immigration underestimated

11:47

Swedbank: Brexit's direct impact on Estonian economy to be small

10:55

Council wants EU multiannual financial framework agreement by next autumn

09:53

Government decision ensures St. Nicholas' to remain museum, concert hall

08:56

Poll: Support for Ratas as prime minister high, for Kallas on upswing

13.12

Savisaar attends Christmas meeting of Tallinn City Council

13.12

Party protection money: storm in a teacup or embarrassing anachronism?

13.12

Prangli island leader on ferry transport: Our situation is tragic

13.12

Estonia 200 in no hurry to introduce party's top candidates

13.12

Riigikogu rejects dual citizenship bill

13.12

Government approves minimum wage hike to €540

13.12

IMF: Investment management in Estonian public sector efficient

13.12

Ratings: Among Estonian-speakers, support for EKRE on path to rival Reform

13.12

Riigikogu adopts 2019 state budget

13.12

Per capita GDP by county increasingly evening out

13.12

December ratings: Migration fight increases EKRE support, opposition

12.12

Interview: Researcher on Faroese e-Government and the Estonian experience

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: