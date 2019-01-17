Rural affairs minister to meet Merkel, other EU ministers in Berlin

Rural Affairs Minister Tarmo Tamm (Centre) will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel as well as with his counterparts from other European Union member states at the IGW agricultural fair in Berlin later this week.

Ms Merkel will introduce her position on the digitisation of agriculture, speaking to representatives and ministers of some 70 countries. The meeting is taking place as part of the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture alongside the IGW (Grüne Woche) agricultural fair in Berlin.

Mr Tamm will also meet his colleagues from Slovenia, Ukraine, the Netherlands, Latvia, Lithuania and Georgia, spokespeople for the Ministry of Rural Affairs said.

"The participation in the world's biggest agriculture and food fair is an opportunity to raise awareness of Estonian food, and to strengthen trade ties with other countries. Increasing the export of high value-added products is one way to improve the profitability of agriculture," Tamm was quoted by spokespeople as saying.

Mr Tamm will be in Berlin from 17 to 19 January, the ministry added.

On Saturday Tamm will take part in the 11th summit of ministers of agriculture. The meeting specifically deals with the digitisation of farming. The Estonian exhibition at the fair is organised by the Estonian Chamber of Agriculture and Commerce. Estonian products to be introduced include dairy, meat and fish products, jams, honey, kama flour and bread.

