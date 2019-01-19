news

3 Finns, 1 Estonian suspected of large-scale tax evasion in construction ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
The alleged tax fraud is being investigated by Finnish police.
The alleged tax fraud is being investigated by Finnish police. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Police in Finland suspect three Finnish nationals and one Estonian of defrauding the Finnish state of some €4.6 million in taxes in the construction business. While there are some 20 suspects involved in total, these four individuals are believed to have played a central role in the scheme.

The police announced on Friday that its investigation had concluded, and that it had centred around two companies that employed primarily Estonians.

At the time when the alleged offences were committed, the two primary suspects had been prohibited from engaging in business in connection with prior economic crimes.

The charges centred mainly around serious tax fraud, serious pension insurance contributions-related fraud as well as serious accounting violations. It is also suspected that waste was illegally exported to Estonia.

"This is believed to be the biggest case of shadow business of the past decade," said lead investigator Janne Järvinen.

The companies in question were active in the Helsinki area, and according to the police, the offences in question were committed between 2013 and 2015, during which the companies posted a total turnover of some €10 million.

Both businesses were closed under bankruptcy proceedings around 2016-2017, according to the Finnish officer.

Police in Finland suspect that the companies left all taxes and social security contributions unpaid on their employees, as a result of which the state lost €4.6 million in tax revenue, and €1.3 million in pension contributions were never made.

The companies performed simpler jobs as subcontractors in the construction of kindergartens, schools and blocks of flats.

Thus far, police have identified 350 people who worked for the two companies in question, however it is suspected that another more than 300 workers whom the police have been unable to identify may have performed maintenance work for them as well.

The workers are believed to have been paid over €6 million in envelope wages.

Not all envelope wages

Unlike in similar, previously investigated cases, not all wages were paid in cash. Some employees were paid wages with taxes and social security contributions withheld, but the withheld amounts never reached their intended destinations.

According to Mr Järvinen, it is possible that part of the criminal proceeds were hidden abroad.

"It is typical in such cases that the activity takes place in Finland, but those responsible have a life of their own somewhere else, such as in Spain, Turkey, or Asia," he added.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iO now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonians abroadconstructionfinlandtax fraud


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
18.01

Former president: Estonia under-producing in pork, could lead in cryonics

18.01

Opinion: Estonian language initiatives great, but will they work out?

18.01

Estonian child benefits may mean financial crisis for Latvian border town

18.01

Gallery: Belgian contingent arrives in Estonia, joins NATO battle group

18.01

Ten parties, 18 independents registered for 2019 general election

17.01

Yana Toom-authored report slamming Council of EU wins parliament majority

17.01

Rural affairs minister to meet Merkel, other EU ministers in Berlin

17.01

Justice ministry: Hard Brexit would not mean new tourist visa requirements

Opinion
10.01

Opinion: Poster campaign non-story in itself, but could prove watershed

28.12

Mari-Liis Jakobson: 2018 in some ways a political throwback

27.12

Katri Raik: Estonianness needs to be ensured in Ida-Viru County

24.12

Digest: Justice dispensed by courts, not deep state

24.12

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
19.01

Tammist, banking association discuss financing options for rural areas

18.01

Eesti Energia subsidiary to lay off 146 employees at Narva power stations

18.01

Number of start-up visa applications more than doubles in 2018

17.01

Narva power station closures to cost 150 jobs

15.01

Eesti Raudtee freight volume increases by 9 percent in 2018

15.01

Fuel company Neste largest corporate taxpayer in Q4 2018

14.01

Port of Tallinn posts record passenger through-flow for 11th year in row

14.01

Nordica no longer flying to Oslo, Amsterdam, St Petersburg

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
16:49

Auditors: Fulfilment of public construction contracts needs more attention

15:02

Gallery: Estonia's first Women's March held in Tallinn

13:19

Over 250,000 trucks carried between Western islands, mainland in 2018

11:54

United Left Party submits candidate list ahead of Riigikogu elections

19.01

Day in the Life: Heiki the senior border guard officer

19.01

3 Finns, 1 Estonian suspected of large-scale tax evasion in construction

19.01

Tammist, banking association discuss financing options for rural areas

19.01

Gallery: Ratas, Raik visit border in Southeastern Estonia

18.01

Belgian unit replaces outgoing Danish troops in NATO battlegroup

18.01

Former president: Estonia under-producing in pork, could lead in cryonics

18.01

Centre and Pro Patria spend most on electioneering to year end 2018

18.01

Fake account activity carried out without party knowledge, says EKRE deputy

18.01

Tallinna TV to take politics show off air during election period

18.01

Opinion: Estonian language initiatives great, but will they work out?

18.01

Eesti Energia subsidiary to lay off 146 employees at Narva power stations

18.01

Number of start-up visa applications more than doubles in 2018

18.01

Estonian child benefits may mean financial crisis for Latvian border town

18.01

Gallery: Belgian contingent arrives in Estonia, joins NATO battle group

18.01

Ten parties, 18 independents registered for 2019 general election

17.01

Yana Toom-authored report slamming Council of EU wins parliament majority

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: