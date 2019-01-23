Simson, Michal: Cooperation between Centre, Reform conceivable

Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Centre) and MP Kristen Michal (Reform) acknowledged on Tuesday night's edition of ETV programme Esimene stuudio that their two respective parties' election platforms include common positions. Neither ruled out possible cooperation with the other party either.

"The Centre Party is cooperative, and if voters give us a mandate, we will form Estonia's best goverment," Ms Simson said.

Mr Michal, himself a former Minister of Economic Affairs, added that everything depends on the results of the Riigikogu elections. "But both parties' programmes include similarities in economic policy," he noted.

When it came to tax policy, however, Ms Simson and Mr Michal's views retained differing positions.

"The tax burden of people with lower incomes must be reduced, but the resulting deficit needs to be covered," said Ms Simson. "Those with higher income taxes have to contribute more."

According to Mr Michal, however, Estonia needs a tax system that the people find fair. "We need to take better advantage of taxing consumption and pollution," he said. "The tax system is a point of concern for the people. The additional tax system for working pensioners and teachers is overdone."

-

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!