Prosecutor sends Tartu ex-deputy mayor to court

The Southern District Prosecutor's Office has filed benefit fraud charges against construction entrepreneur Jaago Roosmann, former deputy mayor of Tartu Kajar Lember and six other individuals as well as eight companies. Lember is also accused of violating procedural restrictions and accepting bribes.

According to the statement of charges, the accused applied for various types of support from Enterprise Estonia and the Estonian Agricultural Registers and Information Board (PRIA) between 2006-2015 with the intention of facilitating the economic activities of several individuals and businesses or putting the funds to non-authorised use.

The accused received a total of €1.8 million of support for the development of 10 objects on altogether 36 occasions.

Lember sought to develop a personal business project on a property on Roosi Street in Tartu, and, in his capacity as deputy mayor, was connected to decisions made regarding the development of the property. Given his personal and economic interests in the project, Lember should have recused himself from the decision-making process,and in failing to do so committed a large-scale violation of procedural restriction.

The ex-deputy mayor is likewise accused of accepting and using a benefit offered to him as a bribe in return for financing the renovation of a stairway in the city from the city budget.

According to Margus Gross, special prosecutor at the Southern District Prosecutor's Office, Lember's possible corruption offences have attracted a great deal of public attention, however it is economic crimes that account for the lion's share of the offences of which he is accused.