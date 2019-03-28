ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonian, Latvian personnel unite in computer-simulated maneuvers ({{commentsTotal}})

news
BNS, ERR News
Latvian and Estonian flags.
Latvian and Estonian flags. Source: ERR
news

Over 400 defense forces and volunteer personnel from Estonia and Latvia took part in the Lõunatorm (South Storm) command post, computer simulated, cross-border exercise held in southern Estonia and northern Latvia, earlier this week.

The main aim of the exercise was to train the staffs of units from Estonia's 2nd Infantry Brigade, and intensify cross-border cooperation with the 2nd Brigade of the Zemessardze Latvian national guard, spokespersons at the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) headquarters in Tallinn said.

"The 2nd Infantry Brigade is a systemically developing unit, and it is important for us to rehearse cooperation between branches of the armed forces, acting together with the Latvian Zemessardze," said 2nd Infantry Brigade staff chief, Lt Col Tarmo Luhaäär.

Lt Col Luhaäär added that tactical challenges created for the personnel particpiating from both the EDF and the defence league (Kaitseliit) volunteers, were met.

Lõunatorm is a computer-based command post exercise, held for the second time, and which takes place simultaneously at the imitation centre at the Estonian National Defence College in Tartu, and the 2nd Brigade Zemessardze HQ in Alūksne, Latvia.

Combat activity is simulated on a dedicated system, by operators receiving their instructions via a tactical radio network. This allows a variety of combat situation simulations, and solutions to technical, tactical and logistical challenges, without the need to place thousands of troops in the field. 

Estonia and Latvia both joined NATO in 2004, and both have NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) battle groups stationed on their territories. The two countries have a shared history of military cooperation, not least at the Battle of Cēsis (1919), which saw Baltic German troops defeated by combined Estonian and Latvian froces.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

natoedfestonian-latvian relations


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
08:30

President Kaljulaid to open renovated embassy in Moscow in April

27.03

Tallinn city government to divest its own domain of political influence

27.03

UK court sentences Estonian national to 30 years for drug smuggling

27.03

Ott Tänak movie to premiere in April

27.03

Ansip wouldn't offer Ratas prime minister, but compromise on tax instead

27.03

Madis Müller proposed as next Bank of Estonia governor

27.03

Kontaveit through to Miami semi and Estonian major tournament record

27.03

Kallas would consider leaving position of prime minister to Ratas

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
17:58

New Riigikogu composition registered by electoral committee

17:27

Estonian, Latvian personnel unite in computer-simulated maneuvers

16:36

EKRE MP requests punishment, removal from the airwaves, of ERR journalists

14:49

Closure on coalition talks within next week, say Ratas and Seeder

14:06

Opinion: How to really plan for, and go about, pension reform

Business
24.03

Sister cities Tartu, Greifswald to cooperate in supporting startups

22.03

SEB: More layoffs like Baltika Group to come in Estonia

22.03

2018 house price index up 5.9% on year

22.03

Initial report: Swedbank's suspicious accounts closed

21.03

Bolt to launch food delivery service in Estonia this summer

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:37

49th Estonian Cultural Days coming to New York

18:25

Two charged with attack on MEP Indrek Tarand

17:58

New Riigikogu composition registered by electoral committee

17:27

Estonian, Latvian personnel unite in computer-simulated maneuvers

16:36

EKRE MP requests punishment, removal from the airwaves, of ERR journalists

14:49

Closure on coalition talks within next week, say Ratas and Seeder

14:06

Opinion: How to really plan for, and go about, pension reform

12:10

Train timetable changes announced, warmer weather to bring back track works

11:14

Apple Pay to reach Estonian market soon

10:10

Survey: Majority of Estonians not satisfied with state of coalition talks

09:32

Industrial production volume up 4% year on year in February

09:19

Court orders arrest of Narva city official suspected of corruption

08:30

President Kaljulaid to open renovated embassy in Moscow in April

27.03

Kallas prime minister role offer not sincere, says Centre

27.03

Tallinn city government to divest its own domain of political influence

27.03

EKRE MP tight-lipped about possible Riigikogu speaker spot

27.03

Supreme Court: e-voting regulations need legal act clarification

27.03

UK court sentences Estonian national to 30 years for drug smuggling

27.03

Report: €135 billion high-risk money moved through Swedbank Estonia Updated

27.03

Ott Tänak movie to premiere in April

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: