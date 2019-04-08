ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Prisma stores to begin accepting returns of non-deposit bottles ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Prisma is the first chain in Estonia to begin accepting plastic and metal bottles not labelled with the Estonian deposit label.
Prisma is the first chain in Estonia to begin accepting plastic and metal bottles not labelled with the Estonian deposit label. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

Bottle-collecting reverse vending machines (RVMs) at Prisma supermarkets in Estonia will begin accepting for free all metal and plastic drink packaging the characteristics of which have been taught to the machine, allowing consumers to return non-deposit bottles alongside those for which deposits are refunded.

"Millions of plastic bottles and metal cans that to not bear a valid deposit label reach Estonia each year, and tend to end their life cycle either in the environment or in the trash," Kaupo Karba, CEO of package deposit system operator Eesti Pandipakend, said in a press release, noting that 100 million such bottles were brought in from abroad last year.

"Due to the configuration of the bottle RVMs, these could not be accepted until now," he continued. "Now we have finally solved this situation in cooperation with Prisma, and have also begun collecting plastic and metal packaging without Estonian deposit labels and directing them to recycling regardless of the origin of the packaging."

Last month, a pilot project launched by Eesti Pandipakend, Tomra Service and Prisma Peremarket which indicated that consumers are happy to return packaging falling outside of the Estonian deposit-refund system alongside their deposit-labelled packaging without receiving remuneration for it.

Tõnis Tomingas, the member of the management of Prisma Peremarket AS responsible for waste management, said that the solution initiated by Prisma and developed in coordination with Eesti Pandipakend and Tomra is the first of its kind in Estonia.

"Prisma on its part wants to offer all opportunities possible for the proper return of waste," Mr Tomingas said. "It is already possible to bring one's old batteries, smaller broken electronic devices and, of course, packaging to our stores. From now on, we will also offer the convenient opportunity for our customers to return packaging without a deposit label via our bottle RVMs. We hope that Prisma customers will start taking advantage of this opportunity and no longer throw away their non-labelled plastic bottles and cans as part of their ordinary rubbish."

As a result of the change, Eesti Pandipakend hopes to keep some 200,000 plastic bottles and metal cans per month from polluting the environment.

Non-deposit glass not yet accepted

The return of non-deposit bottles works exactly like the return of plastic and metal bottles and cans with an Estonian deposit label, only consumers will not receive a refund for the non-deposit packaging.

Due to the specifics of handling glass bottles, it is not currently possible to return non-deposit glass bottles via bottle RVM, but work to introduce this functionality is underway.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

waste managementrecyclingprisma


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
07.04

SDE makes electoral history, running more women than men for EU parliament

06.04

Galleries: Centre, EKRE, Isamaa extended board meets

06.04

Centre, EKRE, Isamaa board meets unveil coalition deal, proposed ministers

06.04

First fire hazard alert arrives in first week of April, across Estonia

05.04

Anastassia Kovalenko spends over €40,000 to not win SDE seat

05.04

Kaja Kallas: Coalition ready for Riigikogu vote on 15 April

05.04

Raimond Kaljulaid misled voters and party, says Centre deputy chair

05.04

Estonia 200 names European elections candidate list

Opinion
12:58

Prisma stores to begin accepting returns of non-deposit bottles

12:05

Ministers reelected to Riigikogu giving up pay until new government seated

11:07

AK. Nädal: What we can expect from Kaljulaid-Putin meeting

10:24

Digest: Comment on Centre, EKRE, Isamaa agreement mainly negative

09:55

February accommodated tourist numbers up 4% on year

Business
02.04

Finance Ministry defends excise duty analysis as objective, independent

01.04

Information system authority looks to expand e-voting as continuous service

01.04

Swedish authorities not to act on Browder Swedbank claims

01.04

Increased 95-grade fuel prices result from EU bio-additive regulations

01.04

Pensions of 350,000 in Estonia increase 8.4% on Monday

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
15:02

Proposed coalition nearly all-male, chock full of Eurosceptics, say rivals

14:13

Gallery: Centre, EKRE, Isamaa coalition deal signed into being

12:58

Prisma stores to begin accepting returns of non-deposit bottles

12:05

Ministers reelected to Riigikogu giving up pay until new government seated

11:07

AK. Nädal: What we can expect from Kaljulaid-Putin meeting

10:24

Digest: Comment on Centre, EKRE, Isamaa agreement mainly negative

09:55

February accommodated tourist numbers up 4% on year

08:57

Põlluaas in Vienna to attend EU Speakers Conference

07.04

Day in the Life: Tatjana the cucumber grower

07.04

Tallinn city government to develop Aegna as ecotourism destination

07.04

Toomas Hendrik Ilves sets Estonian political climate against biblical quote

07.04

SDE makes electoral history, running more women than men for EU parliament

06.04

Galleries: Centre, EKRE, Isamaa extended board meets

06.04

Centre, EKRE, Isamaa board meets unveil coalition deal, proposed ministers

06.04

First fire hazard alert arrives in first week of April, across Estonia

05.04

Anastassia Kovalenko spends over €40,000 to not win SDE seat

05.04

Kaja Kallas: Coalition ready for Riigikogu vote on 15 April

05.04

Raimond Kaljulaid misled voters and party, says Centre deputy chair

05.04

Estonia 200 names European elections candidate list

05.04

Local governments mark 100th anniversary of Constituent Assembly elections

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: