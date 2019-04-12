ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Criminal police search offices of six agricultural businesses ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Among those businesses searched were several top players in the agricultural machinery market in Estonia.
Among those businesses searched were several top players in the agricultural machinery market in Estonia. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Central Criminal Police of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) on Tuesday searched the offices of six companies involved in agriculture in order to investigate possible competition crime and the submission of false information to the Estonian Agricultural Registers and Information Board (PRIA) in order to receive subsidies, regional daily Tartu Postimees reports.

According to the paper, the offices of agricultural machinery retailers Baltic Agro Machinery, Agriland, Tatoli and Dotnuva Baltic were among those searched.

The companies mentioned are among the top players in agricultural machinery sales in Estonia and command a large portion of the entire Estonian agricultural machinery market. In addition to company offices, the homes of eight private persons were also searched, and four people were arrested during procedural acts. The latter were released after providing statements.

The investigation, which aims to follow up on suspicions that companies were involved in competition-damaging cooperation by submitting quotes to apply for subsidies from PRIA, is being led by the North District Prosecutor's Office and conducted by the Estonian Competition Authority.

District Prosecutor Denis Tšasovskih explained that business owners are forbidden from entering into agreements with one another that damage free competition.

"Competition-damaging cooperation is used to avoid risks connected with regular business activity and modify the market, as well as mislead PRIA by giving the impression that the sums presented in the offers correspond with the actual market situation," he added.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

central criminal policepriaestonian competition authoritypolice and border guard board


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
11.04

Gallery: Mihhail Kõlvart elected Tallinn Mayor Updated

11.04

EKRE poised to join proposed right-wing European parliamentary group

11.04

Riigikogu speaker meets with visiting Latvian president

11.04

Most Estonian word survey result to be announced on Sunday

11.04

Film festival nearest thing to Michelin stars so far in Estonia

11.04

Ratas: Latest Brexit deadline may not be final either

11.04

Reform Party spends in excess of €1.2 million on campaign ads, ad space

11.04

Ratas: No money to fulfil coalition agreement this year

Opinion
11:17

Max Kaur elected mayor of Jõhvi Municipality

10:22

New coalition agreement puts Saaremaa bridge back on agenda

10:10

Internal Security Service: Risk of learning mobility abuse increasing

10:00

ISS director general: Estonia no easy target for Kremlin hybrid operations

10:00

ISS: Ministry issued Schengen entry ban against Russia-1 employees

Business
09.04

Environment ministry follows defence ministry in calling for Sõnajalg wind farm halt

09.04

February exports up 4%, imports 5% on year

08.04

Half of second pillar pension fund holders have less than €4,000

08.04

Prisma stores to begin accepting returns of non-deposit bottles

08.04

February accommodated tourist numbers up 4% on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
12:44

Potential future minister deletes controversial social media post

11:53

Criminal police search offices of six agricultural businesses

11:17

Max Kaur elected mayor of Jõhvi Municipality

10:22

New coalition agreement puts Saaremaa bridge back on agenda

10:10

Internal Security Service: Risk of learning mobility abuse increasing

10:00

ISS director general: Estonia no easy target for Kremlin hybrid operations

10:00

ISS: Ministry issued Schengen entry ban against Russia-1 employees

08:59

Kallas ranked among most influential MEPs of outgoing European Parliament

11.04

Gallery: Mihhail Kõlvart elected Tallinn Mayor Updated

11.04

EKRE poised to join proposed right-wing European parliamentary group

11.04

President to discuss domestic politics with parliamentary group leaders

11.04

Party quarterly income figures show donations don't always convert to seats

11.04

Court cancels 5G frequency auction pending competition complaint decision

11.04

Riigikogu speaker meets with visiting Latvian president

11.04

Most Estonian word survey result to be announced on Sunday

11.04

Film festival nearest thing to Michelin stars so far in Estonia

11.04

EKRE spends €500,000 on advertising, party member buys third radio station

11.04

Ratas: Latest Brexit deadline may not be final either

11.04

Reform Party spends in excess of €1.2 million on campaign ads, ad space

11.04

Ratas: No money to fulfil coalition agreement this year

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: