First quarter pension fund volume grows to €4.2 billion
In the first quarter of 2019, the volume of assets of mandatory pension funds in Estonia rose by €314 million, while the volume of total assets rose to €4.2 billion.
The volume of assets invested into Estonia rose to €543.7 million, making up 12.9% of the total assets of pension funds, the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry said.
According to the chamber, pension funds' investing into Estonia has totalled between 12-13.4% in the last year.
LHV continues to lead in investing the largest amount of its pension funds' assets into Estonia at 25.3% of total volume. LHV is followed by Swedbank with 9.4%, SEB with 6.4% and Luminor with 4.7%.
In 2018, the volume of assets of pension funds rose by a total of €267.9 million, with fund volume totalling approximately €3.9 billion at the end of the year.
The Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been monitoring and analysing investments made by pension funds into the Estonian economy since 2016.
Editor: Aili Vahtla