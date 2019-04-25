First quarter pension fund volume grows to €4.2 billion

In the first quarter of 2019, the volume of assets of mandatory pension funds in Estonia rose by €314 million, while the volume of total assets rose to €4.2 billion.

The volume of assets invested into Estonia rose to €543.7 million, making up 12.9% of the total assets of pension funds, the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry said.

According to the chamber, pension funds' investing into Estonia has totalled between 12-13.4% in the last year.

LHV continues to lead in investing the largest amount of its pension funds' assets into Estonia at 25.3% of total volume. LHV is followed by Swedbank with 9.4%, SEB with 6.4% and Luminor with 4.7%.

In 2018, the volume of assets of pension funds rose by a total of €267.9 million, with fund volume totalling approximately €3.9 billion at the end of the year.

The Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has been monitoring and analysing investments made by pension funds into the Estonian economy since 2016.