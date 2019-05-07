ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Reinsalu meets with ambassadors in Tallinn ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu met with foreign ambassadors residing in Tallinn Monday, May 6, 2019.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu met with foreign ambassadors residing in Tallinn Monday, May 6, 2019. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Flickr
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) met with foreign ambassadors residing in Tallinn Monday. He outlined the political goals of the new Estonian government, as well as discussing broader foreign policy issues.

Reinsalu reaffirmed that Estonia will continue on its current foreign policy course, according to a ministry press release.

"The unity of the EU and NATO is vital for us, and we wish to preserve it," he said. "Another priority will certainly be the reinforcement of transatlantic ties, especially enhancing our alliance with the US."

Other topics discussed by the new foreign minister included the importance of supporting Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries, strengthening Estonia's diplomatic work, including opening a consulate in San Francisco and a representation in Abu Dhabi, the need to bolster economic cooperation, EU enlargement issues, and Estonia's campaign for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

Reinsalu took his oath of office as Minister of Foreign Affairs on April 29.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ministry of foreign affairsurmas reinsaluambassadors


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
06.05

Anneli Ott made Riigikogu EU affairs standing committee chair

06.05

Urmas Reitelmann new EKRE broadcasting supervisory council representative

06.05

Rail Baltica announces terminal building architecture competition

06.05

Foreigners in Estonia face difficulties finding English-speaking doctors

06.05

Training jet flies lower than permitted over Pärnu County

06.05

Estonian leaders offer condolences following deadly Russian plane crash

06.05

Man convicted in murder of Kohtla-Järve teen, sentenced to 16 years

06.05

Despite criticism, MPs not eager to lose car lease benefit

Opinion
10:30

Estonia to offer free C1 English exams to 12th graders

10:08

Raimond Kaljulaid sees European win as chance to influence Estonian policy

09:02

Reinsalu meets with ambassadors in Tallinn

06.05

Agreement in place not to ratify border treaty, says Ruuben Kaalep

06.05

Ruuben Kaalep to chair new Riigikogu freedom of speech group

Business
02.05

Average civil service monthly wage in 2018 was €2,433

02.05

Survey suggests foreign employees often earn above national average

02.05

New government green-lights money laundering legislation amends

30.04

Shipper Tallink Grupp registers branch office for cargo business in Poland

30.04

Turnover of Eesti Energia increases to record €283 million in Q1 2019

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

EU Elections panel
Latest news
11:38

Domestic electricity production facing paradigm shift

10:55

March accommodated tourist numbers down 3 percent on year

10:30

Estonia to offer free C1 English exams to 12th graders

10:08

Raimond Kaljulaid sees European win as chance to influence Estonian policy

09:02

Reinsalu meets with ambassadors in Tallinn

06.05

Agreement in place not to ratify border treaty, says Ruuben Kaalep

06.05

Ruuben Kaalep to chair new Riigikogu freedom of speech group

06.05

Body of 50-year-old Finnish national found at Tallinn harbor

06.05

Anneli Ott made Riigikogu EU affairs standing committee chair

06.05

Urmas Reitelmann new EKRE broadcasting supervisory council representative

06.05

Rail Baltica announces terminal building architecture competition

06.05

Foreigners in Estonia face difficulties finding English-speaking doctors

06.05

Training jet flies lower than permitted over Pärnu County

06.05

Estonian leaders offer condolences following deadly Russian plane crash

06.05

Man convicted in murder of Kohtla-Järve teen, sentenced to 16 years

06.05

Neste wants to start selling pure biodiesel in Estonia this summer

06.05

Opinion: President had better options open in making position clear

06.05

Despite criticism, MPs not eager to lose car lease benefit

06.05

Survey: Social Democrats rise to third ahead of European elections

06.05

Läänemets, Saar, Sikkut now running for Social Democrats chair

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: