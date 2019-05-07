Reinsalu meets with ambassadors in Tallinn

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) met with foreign ambassadors residing in Tallinn Monday. He outlined the political goals of the new Estonian government, as well as discussing broader foreign policy issues.

Reinsalu reaffirmed that Estonia will continue on its current foreign policy course, according to a ministry press release.

"The unity of the EU and NATO is vital for us, and we wish to preserve it," he said. "Another priority will certainly be the reinforcement of transatlantic ties, especially enhancing our alliance with the US."

Other topics discussed by the new foreign minister included the importance of supporting Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries, strengthening Estonia's diplomatic work, including opening a consulate in San Francisco and a representation in Abu Dhabi, the need to bolster economic cooperation, EU enlargement issues, and Estonia's campaign for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

Reinsalu took his oath of office as Minister of Foreign Affairs on April 29.