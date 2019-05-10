Mobile-ID service restored after day of disruptions

Estonia's Mobile-ID service, which experience disruptions during a period of over 24 hours from Thursday through Friday, has been fully restored.

Beginning 8:47 a.m. on Thursday, disruptions were reported in the electronic use of ID cards as well as Mobile-ID in Estonia and Lithuania. Users of these services were likely to experience issues in accessing online banking and other e-services as well as providing digital signatures with ID cards and the SIM card-based Mobile-ID alike.

Disruptions to the service were the result of an extensive system update carried out by SK ID Solutions, the developer of the authentication solution, overnight on Wednesday.

In connection with the longest disruption in the work of the Mobile-ID service to date, the Information System Authority (RIA) launched supervision proceedings into the activities of SK ID Solutions.

"It is understandable that not all such disruptions can be prevented," RIA Director of Cyber Security Uku Särekanno told daily Postimees. "The purpose of the supervision proceeding is to determine what went wrong and how disruptions like this can be prevented in the future."

SK ID Solutions announced on Friday morning that Mobile-ID service has been restored on all e-services. Users may nonetheless experience interruptions in the use of Mobile-ID throughout the day, which may include issues logging into online banking and other e-services as well as providing digital signatures.

Over 200,000 people use Mobile-ID in Estonia.