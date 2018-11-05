"The use of Mobile-ID is definitely disrupted," SK ID Solutions CEO Kalev Pihl told BNS on Monday morning. "There may also be problems with ID cards."

Pihl added that the cause of the technical issue had not yet been determined, but did not provide an estimate as to how soon the problem would be resolved. "Naturally, we hope to have a solution in a matter of minutes," he said.

SK ID Solutions announced in the afternoon that it hoped to eliminate the issue within an hour, and the company solved the problem just before 14:30 EET. They are now working to determine the cause of the failure.

Users encountered difficulties using their ID cards in connection with e-services that use the SK DigiDocService web service in offering services. The technical issue in question did not affect the ability to check the validity of digital signatures, however.

The company's Smart-ID solution should be functioning as usual.

