SK ID Solutions to update time-stamping service certificate on 1 April

As a result of this change, all users will need to either update the trust list on their information systems or manually set up their systems to trust the new time-stamping service certificate. The company said it recommends making the necessary changes in one's information systems prior to 1 April.

In systems where changes are not made by then, use of the company's time-stamping service may be interrupted, including when signing documents and validating signatures, SK ID Solutions said.

X-Road customers, meanwhile, will not have to make any changes to their X-Road security servers in connection to the time-stamping service certificate change. The Information System Authority (RIA) will add the new certificate to the X-Road central server, which will then be added to the security servers of all members after the automatic global configuration update which takes place once per minute. The security server will adopt the new certificate, although it will continue displaying the previous certificate's name. The security server will also continue to function under the old name as well.

End users will not need to update their eID software, as by default, it is set to automatically check for trust list updates, which in turn checks whether the trust lists available on the computer are up to date every time the software is launched.

The time-stamping service certificate will be updated at 15:30 EET on 1 April. The new certificate can be downloaded from the company's website.