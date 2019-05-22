ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Ministry to deliberate selling Nordica ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Nordica is currently state-owned.
Nordica is currently state-owned. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications is to deliberate the transfer of the state's holding in Nordic Aviation Group, the Estonian state-owned airline operating under the Nordica brand.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications considers it possible to deliberate the transfer of a majority or minority holdings in Nordic Aviation Group and aircraft lease company Transpordi Varahaldus in the future, and will analyze this year the need to maintain a holding in the aviation companies, it appears from a ministry document.

The strategic goal of owning a holding in Nordica is to earn revenue from ownership by providing airline connections between Estonia and European centers, among other commercial aviation operations. Nordica is a company that primarily pursues objectives of commercial interest as well as public interest objectives, it is said in the document.

In addition, it has been noted that in the pursuit of business objectives, the company must ensure that the company is managed sustainably.

When it comes to Transpordi Varahalduse OÜ, the purpose of the state holding is to act as an investment firm in the transport sector, to acquire or own aircraft or other assets for that purpose, and to lease them under market conditions. The ministry considers it possible to transfer a majority or minority shareholding in this state-owned company as well.

According to the ministry document, in a field where the market operates smoothly, the state does not have to be a market participant but a regulator. In regulated market conditions, where there is functioning competition and consumer supervision, there is no need for the state to participate in entrepreneurship as an owner.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

nordicaministry of economic affairs and communications


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
21.05

Estonia to get additional representation on two EU committees

21.05

Victim of fatal train collision identified as actor, journalist Jüri Aarma

21.05

Coop providing cash deposit service at hundreds of stores

21.05

Reform Party publishes text of Helme no-confidence motion

21.05

Central Kuressaare hit by power outage

21.05

State budget talks continue at Vihula Manor

21.05

Government Office begins search for next EU affairs director

21.05

Kaljulaid attends Zelensky inauguration in Kiev

Opinion
16:35

Newspaper union changes name, composition, to reflect current realities

15:30

Eesti Raudtee pledges action on rail crossing safety following fatality

14:29

Research: Support for second pillar abolition slightly ahead of opposition

13:35

Estonia denies Russian ministry request to audit Tallinn Airport

12:41

Estonians linked to armed gang busted in Lithuania

Business
18.05

Money laundering shifting away from tax havens to US, UK shell structures

17.05

SEB Bank: Labor market impacted most by salary pressure, demographics

17.05

Eesti Päevaleht scraps Saturday edition

17.05

Finance minister vows to oppose further EU integration

17.05

Nordica 2018 unconsolidated losses total €2.3 million

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Day in the Life
Latest news
17:33

Large scale World War Two explosives haul found in Saaremaa operation

17:05

Transaviabaltika keeping Saaremaa flight route for time being

16:35

Newspaper union changes name, composition, to reflect current realities

15:30

Eesti Raudtee pledges action on rail crossing safety following fatality

14:29

Research: Support for second pillar abolition slightly ahead of opposition

13:35

Estonia denies Russian ministry request to audit Tallinn Airport

12:41

Estonians linked to armed gang busted in Lithuania

11:24

Transferwise raises over €260 million in secondary funding round

10:32

Estonian journalist remembers Niki Lauda

10:11

State budget strategy talks to continue Thursday

09:09

Ministry to deliberate selling Nordica

21.05

Forecast: Coalition parties likely to feel effects of recent weeks

21.05

Ansip unlikely to stay at EU Commission if he wins parliament seat

21.05

Estonia to get additional representation on two EU committees

21.05

HeadRead to kick off with Estonian-English poetry evening Tuesday

21.05

Victim of fatal train collision identified as actor, journalist Jüri Aarma

21.05

Coop providing cash deposit service at hundreds of stores

21.05

Reform Party publishes text of Helme no-confidence motion

21.05

Central Kuressaare hit by power outage

21.05

State budget talks continue at Vihula Manor

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: