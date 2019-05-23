Border construction project needs to be scaled back, says Martin Helme

According to Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE), one possible area of savings in the state budget would involve scaling back the current construction project for Estonia's eastern border.

"The border needs to be done for cheaper," Helme said at Thursday's government press conference. "Without all the bells and whistles. There are more rational solutions."

The minister added that planned construction of public sector buildings can be canceled as well.

"There is a difference between investments and investments," he commented. "Some investments contribute to the economy — such as the construction of roads. But construction of a new building for some ministry is not that at all."

Jüri Ratas' previous government decided last August to move forward with the construction of Estonia's eastern border according to the plan compiled by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), which would see the border completed by 2026 at a cost of nearly €190 million.

-

