ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Ratas: No money for police, rescuer, social worker raises next year ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Rescuers are among those who won't be seeing raises next year after all.
Rescuers are among those who won't be seeing raises next year after all. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Speaking during Question Time at the Riigikogu on Wednesday, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Centre) said that there is no money in next year's state budget to increase the wages of police, rescuers, social workers, teachers or cultural workers with higher education.

Ratas addressed both the planned extraordinary pension hike, about which conflicting claims have been made in recent days, as well as the issue of the wages of those employees paid from the state budget.

"We have told the elderly that when pensions are indexed next year and in all likelihood the average old-age pension will be approximately €517, this will mean that the €500 tax-exempt minimum will no longer cover it," Ratas explained. "We have decided that we will add €50 for the elderly so that the average old-age pension is tax-exempt in 2020 as well."

The prime minister went on to note that the state has tried in recent years to increase the wages of police, rescuers, people working in social services, teachers as well as cultural workers with higher education as much as possible, but that these raises were coming to an end.

"The current state budget strategy does not  provide for raises next year," Ratas said. "It is not possible for the state right now. But I also see no opportunity for us to go in and cut wages in these fields either."

According to the head of government, the first hints of a tense budget situation date back to late March or early April, one cause of which was 2018 economic growth surpassing forecasts thereof, but budget receipts, including excise duties in particular, not keeping up with this growth, reported ETV news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"This was also tied to certain overruns made in 2018," Ratas said. "Much of  them were tied to the social field, such as parental benefits; disbursements of pensions were likewise bigger. And at the end of 2018 was the knowledge that, as the budgetary position was good, which was also confirmed by the Bank of Estonia and the European Commission, certain investments should still attempt to be made at the end of 2018. And this resulted in certain overruns in investments as well."

Hundreds of millions in cuts coming

The Ministry of Finance told ERR that while expenditures of the 2020 state budget are nearly €300 million greater than the 2019 state budget, the government had reached an agreement to make cuts to ministry expenditures and support.

The state budget strategy calls for €84 million in cuts and savings in 2020, €112 million in 2021, €45 million in 2022, and €45 million in 2023.

According to current plans, specific details regarding under which ministries cuts will be made will be revealed during state budget negotiations this fall.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

wagesjüri ratasstate budget


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
29.05

EKRE throws out Tartu politician, Helme family again accused of takeover

29.05

Prime minister: R&D funding target would cost €591 million

29.05

President Kaljulaid at CyCon 2019: Cyber attacks should not be easy weapon

29.05

Academic unions call one-hour strike for June 5

29.05

Ministry and police officials: Border tech cheaper than staff, in long run

29.05

Government to cut ministry expenditure by €286 million to 2023

29.05

Auditor general slams government approach to border construction

28.05

Kontaveit out in first round of French Open

Opinion
12:56

Estonian citizen caught with kilo of cocaine on Estonian-Latvian border

12:03

EDF commander wants to delay summer conscript call-up time by two weeks

10:57

Gallery: Researchers protest government-announced funding freeze

10:08

Ratas: No money for police, rescuer, social worker raises next year

09:47

Tech portal: Riga more prominent IT destination than Tallinn Updated

Business
28.05

Ratas: I told Kingo that foreign visits crucial part of her job

28.05

Rectors react as state budget abandons promise to increase research funding

27.05

Bill lowering alcohol excise duty submitted to Riigikogu

27.05

Estonian government reaches agreement in principle on state budget strategy

27.05

Study: 2018 alcohol consumption in Estonia hits ten-year low

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Day in the Life
Latest news
14:41

Coalition approves state budget strategy for 2020-2023

13:32

Opinion: Alcohol excise cuts won't crack Latvia, will damage Estonia

12:56

Estonian citizen caught with kilo of cocaine on Estonian-Latvian border

12:03

EDF commander wants to delay summer conscript call-up time by two weeks

10:57

Gallery: Researchers protest government-announced funding freeze

10:08

Ratas: No money for police, rescuer, social worker raises next year

09:47

Tech portal: Riga more prominent IT destination than Tallinn Updated

09:14

April retail turnover up 8 percent on year

08:45

ERR live streaming CyCon 2019 cyberdefense conference Updated

29.05

Riigikogu backs extension of military surveillance capabilities

29.05

Saaremaa, Ventspils to start looking for ferry operator in June

29.05

Swedbank: Rapid wage growth to continue in 2019

29.05

EKRE throws out Tartu politician, Helme family again accused of takeover

29.05

Prime minister: R&D funding target would cost €591 million

29.05

President Kaljulaid at CyCon 2019: Cyber attacks should not be easy weapon

29.05

Academic unions call one-hour strike for June 5

29.05

Ministry and police officials: Border tech cheaper than staff, in long run

29.05

Average monthly wage in Q1 was €1,341, continuing trend in rise

29.05

Government to cut ministry expenditure by €286 million to 2023

29.05

Auditor general slams government approach to border construction

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: