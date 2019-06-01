Reinsalu meets with Canadian ambassador, reaffirms good bilateral relations

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) met with Canadian Ambassador to Estonia Kevin Rex on Friday, where the two affirmed good relations between Estonia and Canada as well as discussed the security situation.

"Canada is one of our most valuable allies in terms of ensuring security," Reinsalu said. "We appreciate Canada's contributions to security in our region, particularly through its participation in NATO's enhanced Forward Presence (eFP)."

The minister and the Canadian ambassador emphasized the two states' mutual commitment to defending a world order based on international law as well as contributing to ensuring peace in the world in general.

"We are glad that Canada has decided to send its chargé d'affaires ad interim to Estonia beginning in August," Reinsalu said, adding that Canada strengthening its representation in Tallinn will help to bolster the two states' relations when it comes to economic affairs as well, which is of strategic importance to Estonia.

The Canadian Ambassador to Estonia resides in Warsaw.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!