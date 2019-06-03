Foreign minister to meet with opposite numbers from Baltic Sea states

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) is attending a meeting of the Council of the Baltic Sea States on Monday, where the agenda includes the work of the organization and possible efficiency reforms.

"Cooperation in ensuring the development and security of the Baltic Sea region is essential for us and other states surround the Baltic Sea," Reinsalu said ahead of the meeting, according to a ministry press release.

"Through intergovernmental actions and practical joint activities, we can contribute to the stability of the region, ensure sustainable development, engage in cooperation in the fields of education and culture, and bolster the security of citizens," he added.

Reinsalu is also set to meet with his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkēvičs, aside from the main meeting. The pair are to discuss bilateral relations, regional cooperation, and other current affairs.

The Council of the Baltic Sea States was founded in 1992 to strengthen political dialogue and improve cooperation between the Baltic Sea states. The council comprises Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Germany, Poland, and Russia, and the EU is also involved in its work.

The presidency of the Council of the Baltic Sea States is currently held by Latvia. Denmark is to take over the presidency on July 1.

