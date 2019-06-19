Internationally famous rescued wolf feared shot dead

The wolf rescued from the Pärnu River in February, making international headlines, has most likely been shot and killed, ERR's online news in Estonia reports.

The wolf first came to media attention after it had been found by workmen, who initially thought the stricken animal was a dog.

Only after freeing the "dog" from the icy waters at Sindi dam on the outskirts of Pärnu, and taking it in their car to a veterinary clinic, did the men realize it was in fact a young wolf, as reported by the BBC at the time.

The wolf is now feared dead, after a GPS collar placed on it before being released has failed to emit a signal for around a week.

MP Peeter Ernits (EKRE) wrote on his social media account Wednesday that the wolf had probably been shot at Anguse, Lääne Viru County, nearly 200 km from Pärnu, where it was found.

"Estonia's and probably the world's most famous wolf has been killed.

The young wolf rescued from the icy waters at Sindi in February … was recently shot dead in (Lääne)-Viru County," Ernits wrote.

Ernits told ERR that he had specific sources on the matter, which is now the subject of a Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) investigation.

A PPA spokesperson told ERR that they are dealing with the case, although the precise facts are still unclear.

Piret Kiristus, head of the environment ministry's wildlife department, also told daily Postimees that the GPS transmitter attached to the wolf before it was released had not functioned for nearly a week.

"We are not going to conduct an investigation into the case," Kiristus said.

