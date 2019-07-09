Ieva Ilves may end up adviser to new Latvian president

Ieva Ilves may be picked as IT and security adviser to Latvian President Egils Levits, who was sworn into office on Monday, Latvian Television (LTV) reported on Monday.

LTV's "Panorama" news broadcast reported that Ilves, the wife of former President Toomas Hendrik Ilves, was in charge of IT and security while working at the Latvian Ministry of Defence.

Ilves ran in the 2019 European Parliament elections on the Development/For! ticket, but was not elected.

Levits was sworn in as president of Latvia on Monday.



