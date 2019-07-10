Gallery: Latvian President on first official visit to Estonia

Levits' inauguration ceremony took place in the Latvian capital, Riga, on Monday and he made his country's northern neighbor the destination of his first official visit. Levits will also visit the memorial to the victims of communism, in the Maarjamäe district of Tallinn, according to ERR's online news in Estonian.

Levits was elected president by the Saeima, the Latvian parliament, in May, and replaces Raimonds Vējonis.