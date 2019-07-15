ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Männiku shooting range to get €200,000 NATO-compliant makeover ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Defence forces firing at the Männiku range.
Defence forces firing at the Männiku range. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

A shooting range used by the voluntary Defence League (Kaitseliit) as well as by the public and as a venue for international competitions, is to be upgraded to NATO standards, in a project set to cost around €200,000 and covering mostly safety aspects.

The range, open to the public as the Männiku Clay [pigeon] Shooting Club, in the outer Tallinn suburb of the same name, was opened in 1978, being handed over to the Defence League in the late 1990s, but has been transformed dramatically since then. The latest round of work concerns a safety barrier, which will make it NATO-compliant, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

"The range has been in constant development down the years, and is unrecognizable compared with its original state when it was opened to the Defence League in 1999," Aavo Pekri, head of the shooting range, told ERR on Monday.

Even so, only about a third of all improvements planned have been implemented thus far.

"With the improvements we've made so far, we've already hosted quite a lot of significant and international shooting competitions here," Pekri added.

"The requirements of international sports shooting are constantly changing, and we have moved in line with them," Pekri continued.

"Safety requirements have also developed significantly," he added, noting that the aim here was already to be ahead of the game rather than incremental improvements.

"In this respect, we have taken a step forward and tried to take into account our neighbors. Neighbors always both support and get disturbed [by the range]. Much of the investment being made is geared towards safety, noise abatement and environmental protection," he continued.

The current figure of €200,000 is not set in stone; the previous round of construction work cost €1.7 million. At the same time, the range is in high demand, according to Pekri.

"The current barrier construction costs a little over €200,000, but needs for the future are also an ever-present. That said, state contribution, sponsors and visiting clubs, shooters and competions, which can't always be easily evaluated in monetary terms, is vital too," he added.

The average number of visitors per year was around 25,000 prior to renovation done last year, Pekri said, though this number only went down slightly even with some of the facilities being closed. Thus the number should exceed 30,000 for 2019, he added, making it harder for regular users to find windows for their own practice.

The Männiku range site is here.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

edfdefence leagueestonia in natomänniku shooting range


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
15.07

Defence League youth organizations' membership on the rise

15.07

Roxen captain still detained in Kaliningrad, may face further charges

15.07

Justice minister sets out smart crime policy to 2030

15.07

Overnight youth 'missing challenge' reaches Estonia, PPA warns of dangers

15.07

Transport company taking state to court on free travel issue

15.07

Minister seeks €100,000 from reserve fund for urgent Narva church repairs Updated

15.07

Estonian-led Antarctic expedition sets sail

14.07

MEP hits out at Turkey acquisition of Russian missile system

Opinion
15.07

Final casting call for 'Tenet' extras in Tallinn

15.07

Publishing VEB documents not in public interest, says interior minister

15.07

Männiku shooting range to get €200,000 NATO-compliant makeover

15.07

Defence League youth organizations' membership on the rise

15.07

Roxen captain still detained in Kaliningrad, may face further charges

Business
09.07

Inspectorate: Number of youth under 15 working has increased

09.07

May exports up 8 percent, imports 3 percent on year

08.07

Latvia temporarily cuts own excise duty on spirits by 15 percent

08.07

Tourism in May up 6 percent on 2018

05.07

Banks: Inflation expected and may continue in second half of year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
15.07

Estonian online music portal Rada7 to shut down after 20 years

15.07

Electric scooters may require further regulation, says PPA spokesperson

15.07

Final casting call for 'Tenet' extras in Tallinn

15.07

Publishing VEB documents not in public interest, says interior minister

15.07

Männiku shooting range to get €200,000 NATO-compliant makeover

15.07

Defence League youth organizations' membership on the rise

15.07

Roxen captain still detained in Kaliningrad, may face further charges

15.07

Justice minister sets out smart crime policy to 2030

15.07

Overnight youth 'missing challenge' reaches Estonia, PPA warns of dangers

15.07

Transport company taking state to court on free travel issue

15.07

Unemployment slightly up on year to Q2 2019, down on previous quarter

15.07

Minister seeks €100,000 from reserve fund for urgent Narva church repairs Updated

15.07

Estonian-led Antarctic expedition sets sail

15.07

Rally Estonia reaction: Tough, but fun, say Tänak and Märtin

14.07

Gallery: Tänak wins Rally Estonia

14.07

IMF criticizes second pillar pension reform

14.07

MEP hits out at Turkey acquisition of Russian missile system

14.07

Tänak dominates Rally Estonia Saturday stages

13.07

US Air Force chief on Estonia visit

13.07

Gallery: Ämari air show marks Estonian airforce centenary

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: