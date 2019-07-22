ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
President Kaljulaid participates in Étape du Tour de France

President Kersti Kaljulaid participated in the Étape du Tour de France on Sunday. July 21, 2019.
President Kersti Kaljulaid participated in the Étape du Tour de France on Sunday. July 21, 2019. Source: Kersti Kaljulaid/Facebook
President Kersti Kaljulaid participated in the 29th Étape du Tour de France on Sunday, a public stage of the men's annual multistage bicycle race.

A total of 16,000 cyclists from 71 countries were registered for the Étape du Tour de France this year. Following France, the highest number of participants per country were from the U.K., Switzerland and Estonia.

Kaljulaid was among the just seven percent women who participated in the public stage.

"After nearly nine hours of climbing, descending and never-ending pedaling, but also moving through beautiful nature together with a very large number of terrific people, I finally made it to the finish line," Kaljulaid wrote on her Facebook page. "And it was great to hear so much Estonian being spoken along the route. According to Delfi, Estonians indeed ranked fourth in number of participants by nationality."

The Estonian head of state concluded her post with an invitation for everyone to get outside and get moving, and to bring a friend with you. "Although I'd imagine that with this beautiful summer weather, nobody is sitting inside voluntarily anyway," she added.

This year's public stage saw cyclists complete a 135-kilometer route that included a total of 4,563 meters in climbs en route from Albertsville to Val Thorens. The stage concluded 2,365 meters above sea level, a record high stage finish line elevation in the Tour de France.

Kaljulaid finished with a time of 08:54:04.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

kersti kaljulaidtour de francecycling


