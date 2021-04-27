Tanel Kangert and Rein Taaramäe to start in Giro d'Italia

As of Tuesday morning, two Estonians are listed in the entry list for the Giro d'Italia: Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert Matériaux) and Tanel Kangert (Team BikeExchange).

The Giro d'Italia is the first Grand Tour event of the cycling season and is set to begin on May 8 in Turin, Italy. The total route of the Giro will span 3,479 km over 21 stages.

Kangert also participated in the Grand Tour event last year and finished 32nd total. His best finish last year was on the 14th stage of the Giro, when he came in seventh.

Taaramäe has only participated in the Giro once, he finished 29th in 2016.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!