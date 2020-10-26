Tanel Kangert comes in 32nd at Giro d'Italia

The final installment saw the cyclists go through a 15.7 km tempo race, with the finish line in front of the Duomo di Milano. The last stage brought an end to a tight competition for first place between Jai Hindley (Team Sunweb) and Tao Georhegan Hart, who stood even stevens prior to Sunday's stage. Hart came in 39 seconds faster than Hindley and captured his first career tour win in the process.

Kangert finished 32nd in the Giro, coming in 1:55.57 behind first-place Hart. His best finish was on the 14th stage, when he came in seventh.

Kangert said post-race that it was one the hardest Giros of his career, because, due to coronavirus concerns, the race was held in October instead of the traditional May, when weather in Italy is more pleasant.

Kangert told ERR after Sunday's final stage: "There were many factors. [On Saturday] I was in the running and held nothing back but did not have many bullets left in the chamber. Or rather for the last month. The goal [on Sunday] was to finish, I had nothing to catch. I tried not to hurt myself too much but also come in in time."

He said the weather played a factor in the difficult cycling Grand Tour: "I can not come out of this rate with any depression, but an October Grand Tour race is much different to one in May. I hope we have no more of these situations. We got very lucky with weather conditions, did not have much cold or snow, could have been much worse. It was one of my hardest Giros. Now is time to go for a long vacation, whether they give me one or not."

Kangert said he hopes to avoid cycling for a month: "I need to recover. I feel like I am breaking down on all ends. The first team camp is planned in two weeks but since the situation in Europe is in question, we can not be sure in the camp taking place at all. What is certain is that there will not be any camps this year where training is done. The entire preparation will be postponed since 2020 has stretched out so much."

