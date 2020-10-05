news

Cyclist Kangert eighth overall after first two Giro d'Italia stages

Tanel Kangert in 2018.
Tanel Kangert in 2018. Source: Sander Koit / ERR
After finishing in the leading group of the second stage of the 2020 Giro d'Italia cycle race, Estonian cyclist Tanel Kangert (EF Pro Cycling) shares eighth spot with Briton Simon Yates (Team Mitchelton-Scott)

On the final stretch of the second Giro d'Italia stage, three riders began chasing the stage victory with local rider Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) coming out on top, and Peter Sagan (Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe) and Mikkel Honore (Denmark, Deceuninck-Quickstep) giving chase.

Kangert finished in the leading group five seconds after the first three had crossed the line, and was officially given the 33rd spot for the second stage. The top Estonian cyclist now places eighth alongside Simon Yates.

Another Italian competitor, Filippo Ganna of team Ineos, lies in first place after two stages, ahead of second-place Joao Almeida of Portugal by 22 seconds. Kangert and Yates are 49 seconds behind the front man.

Giro 2020 will continue on Monday, with the mountainous, 150-kilometer Enna - Etna stage.

The Giro d'Italia runs from October 3 to 25.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Andrew Whyte

