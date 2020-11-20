Martin Laas extends contract with Bora-Hansgrohe

Laas reached an agreement with Bora-Hansgrohe in fall of last year and participated on the WorldTour early in 2020. In September, he claimed his first victory in Bora-Hasgrohe colors, triumphing in the opening stage of a cycling tour in Slovakia. Laas finished the season after participating at the Vuelta a Espana, his first career major tour, coming in at 140th in Spain.

Laas told ERR after arriving in Estonia from Spain that the team was satisfied with his contributions and Bora-Hansgrohe confirmed his claims on Friday, announcing a one-year contract extension with the 27-year old Estonian.

"The Estonian sprinter's contract has been extended by one year, which will see him take on greater responsibility in BORA-hansgrohe's various lead-outs," the team's webpage wrote.

Team manager Ralph Denk commented: "It was certainly a difficult year to make the jump up to the WorldTour. Nevertheless, Martin did a good job. After the lockdown, he rode increasingly better and was able to win two stages at the Tour of Slovakia for us. He made his Grand Tour debut at the Vuelta, where he was integrated into the sprint train for Pascal. That also worked well and I think this role could be one of his strengths in the future.

"Although he is a fast man, he has very good endurance values for a sprinter, which is particularly beneficial for him as a lead-out rider. Martin also has a lot of experience and can thereby also support our newcomers," the team manager praised the Estonian.

Laas commented on the extension: "I think that I've done well this year. Of course, the circumstances were not ideal and my race calendar, as with the other riders this year, became quite disrupted. Nevertheless, I received my chances and was able to make good use of them at the Tour of Slovakia."

He continued: "I am very happy that the team continues to have faith in my abilities. There is certainly further potential in me and I'm looking forward to working on my development together with Bora-Hansgrohe. Their trust in me gives me enormous motivation."

