Martin Laas finishes seventh on second stage of Vuelta

Estonian cyclist Martin laas (BORA - hansgrohe) finished seventh on the second stage of the Vuelta a España. Belgian rider Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin - Fenix) notched the overall win.

There was a major fall four kilometers before the end of the flat stage, but Laas fortunately escaped without any lost time. Laas continued fighting for the stage victory, but Belgian rider Jasper Philipsen ended up taking the win.

The Alpecin-Fenix rider was followed by Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange). Laas crossed the finish line in seventh place and gained 12 points at the Tour of Spain.

This year's Vuelta is only the second Grand Tour of the 27-year old Estonian's career, his best stage finish at the same event last year was 66th. He finished 140th overall.

Another Estonian, Rein Taaramäe (Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux) crossed the finish line among the second half of the main group, which was halved due to the accident. The Estonian finished 38 seconds behind the leader.

The Tour of Spain will continue on Wednesday with a 202.8-km stage going from Santo Domingo de Silos to Picón Blanco.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

