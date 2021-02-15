Martin Laas finishes third in one-day race in Almeria

The road race, taking cyclists from Puebla de Vicar to Roquetas de Mar, was won by Giacomo Nizzolo (Team Qhubeka Assos), followed by Florian Senechal (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and the 27-year old Estonian Martin Laas.

"The race was hard, I felt it would be a group finish, but there was a small sidewind danger on the final lap and that made things more nervous," Laas said post-race.

"The final 45 km were very stressful and nerve-racking, there were many falls. To be honest, I did not feel too great, I had sacrificed myself a bit prior and did not save up for a direct sprint. I did end up having enough leg in the end and I was behind the right man before the final curve, meaning Nizzolo. When he went into his sprint, I was boxed in and when I was able to begin my spring, the winning train had already left. I was still luckily able to get to third in the end," the cyclist explained the final pushes of the race.

"At the same time, I believe I had a winning foot today and if I had been able to start from a better position, I could have won. What was unlucky is my last secondary rider's tire burst ca 1.5 km before the finish, meaning I was forced to be alone for the final stretch. The next time, hopefully these minor things fall in place for me," Laas said.

--

