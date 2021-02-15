Martin Laas finishes third in one-day race in Almeria ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Sports
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The finish of the Clasica de Almeria, Martin Laas is in the middle in a helmet, looking down. Source: Clasica de Almeria/Twitter
Sports

Estonian cyclist Martin Laas (Bora-Hansgrohe) started his competition season with a third-place finish in the one-day Clasica de Almeria on Sunday.

The road race, taking cyclists from Puebla de Vicar to Roquetas de Mar, was won by Giacomo Nizzolo (Team Qhubeka Assos), followed by Florian Senechal (Deceuninck-Quick-Step) and the 27-year old Estonian Martin Laas.

"The race was hard, I felt it would be a group finish, but there was a small sidewind danger on the final lap and that made things more nervous," Laas said post-race.

"The final 45 km were very stressful and nerve-racking, there were many falls. To be honest, I did not feel too great, I had sacrificed myself a bit prior and did not save up for a direct sprint. I did end up having enough leg in the end and I was behind the right man before the final curve, meaning Nizzolo. When he went into his sprint, I was boxed in and when I was able to begin my spring, the winning train had already left. I was still luckily able to get to third in the end," the cyclist explained the final pushes of the race.

"At the same time, I believe I had a winning foot today and if I had been able to start from a better position, I could have won. What was unlucky is my last secondary rider's tire burst ca 1.5 km before the finish, meaning I was forced to be alone for the final stretch. The next time, hopefully these minor things fall in place for me," Laas said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:52

President: More attention should be paid to different dialects

19:34

SYNLAB to begin using mouth rinsing liquid for COVID-19 testing

19:18

Gallery: Viking themed snow city construction takes off in Kuressaare

18:53

Martin Laas finishes third in one-day race in Almeria

18:28

Lääne-County ballet dance on ice in gets international exposure

18:10

MPs support establishment of pharmaceutical factory in Tartu

17:53

Rakvere city to continue court dispute with parents over child name

17:31

Marten Liiv finishes fifth in ISU World Cup 1000 m final

17:11

Jaak Joala Viljandi statue talks founder after singer's name trademarked

16:49

Large portion of Autorollo debt to be auctioned, reserve price of €200,000

16:38

Minister: Number of children with learning disabilities has doubled

16:11

Urmas Paet: I hope naivety regarding Russia will remain close to zero

15:47

Care home and healthcare institution outbreaks total over 1,500 people Updated

15:41

Volkswagen deal leads Estonia's payment balance to €600 million deficit

15:15

Mihhail Lotman: Sergey Lavrov and the effect of sanctions on Russia

14:48

2020 tax filing period day one: Nearly 100,000 returns filed by mid-morning

14:19

Former central bank chief starts work as adviser to prime minister

13:51

Lihula shooter pleads guilty over civil damages, denies fleeing scene

12:56

Opinion: Ratas resigned but a month ago, yet time hardly on Kallas' side

12:29

Speed cameras warning signs causing disputes

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: