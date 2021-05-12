Rein Taaramäe finishes ninth in fourth Giro stage

Estonian cyclist Rein Taaramäe (Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux) finished ninth in the fourth stage of the Giro d'Italia after being in the lead for a large part of the race.

The 34-year old took the lead 45 km before the 187 km stage, riding along Danish cyclist Christopher Juul-Jensen (Team BikeExchange). Some 10 km prior to the finish, Taaramäe and Juul-Jensen were in front by up to a minute, but the following group eventually caught up. Taaramäe was forced to give up the lead to American cyclist Joe Dombrowski (UAE-Team Emirates), who eventually finished with his first career World Tour stage victory.

Italian Alessandro de Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation; +0.13) finished second, third place went to Belgian cyclist Louis Vervaeke (Alpecin-Fenix; +0.29). Rein Taaramäe eventually finished ninth, a minute and 33 seconds behind de Marchi. Tanel Kangert (Team BikeExchange), the second Estonian participating at the Giro, finished 42nd (+3.52).

The overall leader is now Alessandro de Marchi, Joe Dombrowski climbed to second (+0.22). Third place overall is now Louis Vervaeke (+0.42). Rein Taaramäe is now 14th in the overall rankings (+1.47), Tanel Kangert is 39th (+3.58).



