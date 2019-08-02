Total state-owned company revenue reaches record high of €1.8 billion

The total revenue of Estonian state-owned companies reached a record high of €1.8 billion in 2018.

The previous record, registered in 2013, was exceeded by 6 percent.

Compared with 2017, sales revenue increased by €221 million, or 13.9 percent, last year. Revenue increased in 22 companies and decreased in six, it appears from a report published by the Ministry of Finance.

The net profits of state-owned companies totaled €209 million in 2018, marking an increase of 13.6 percent on year.

In total, state-owned companies paid dividends in the amount of €153 million last year. The companies' assets totaled over €7 billion; their total workforce was 13,400 people.

As of the end of 2018, the state owned a holding in 29 companies. It was the sole owner of 25 companies, and owned the majority holding in three.

