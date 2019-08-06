ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Developer promising odorless, zero-waste production at planned Ahtme plant ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
BNS
Representative of the planned Ahtme plant meeting with municipal leaders.
Representative of the planned Ahtme plant meeting with municipal leaders. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
Economy

Keith-Neal Saluveer, the owner of OÜ Corestone Production, a company developing an oil plant in Ahtme, is promising to establish odorless, zero-waste production at the future facility, regional Põhjarannik reports.

"Our goal is to eliminate Ahtme mine-waste tailings," Saluveer explained.

The planned oil plant would be located within the vicinity of Ahtme's spoil heap, which is currently shrinking due to OÜ Ahtme Killustik, a subsidiary of Corestone, producing crushed stone from the spoil. According to Saluveer, the production of crushed stone leaves behind valuable raw material that currently isn't being utilized.

"We want to use that too, and, based on the principles of circular economy, turn the waste into a new product," he said. "Attitudes toward recovery have taken a turn in this particular direction in recent years. For instance, the mining permit for the Uus-Kiviõli mine includes an obligation to reuse at least 40 percent of the spoil."

The planned Ahtme oil plant, essentially a re-processing complex, intends to use mining waste in full.

"There are 16 millions tons of material there," Saluveer highlighted. "Our primary product would be crushed limestone, the produced amount of which would be 10-12 million tons over the 10-12 years the plant is planned to operate. Next in terms of volume would be gravel with 2-3 tons, followed by some 680,000 tons of shale oil and 200,000 tons of ash. We know what the area of application is for gravel and shale oil; limestone powder and ash will be used in the production of construction materials and the liming of fields."

Asked about any possible odor-related issues in connection with the future plant, Saluveer noted that it would use over 20 times less raw material than [shale oil producer] Viru Keemia Grupp (VKG).

"Second, we will be using previously enriched oil shale, which will allow us to use the fast pyrolysis method, rendering the process much faster," he continued. "We have not made any of this up; all of these technologies are widely used. Our innovation is combining technologies used in different fields."

Saluveer said that production at the plant would not yield any odor, as everything that smells would be burned. In order to ensure that all gases are burned, an afterburner will be used, and the loading of oil will be conducted in a separate area under negative air pressure, Põhjarannik reported. The plant will not produce any waste, as all materials will be fully used. It will not entail any increase in noise levels compared with current gravel production, nor will it produce any additional dust.

-

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ida-viru countycircular economyahtme


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

More news
09:05

Simson to meet with von der Leyen Tuesday

05.08

Mart Helme lauds cooperation with Hungarian prime minister

05.08

Ratas to meet with Boris Johnson Tuesday

05.08

Estonia refuses to recognize Russian passports issued in Donetsk, Luhansk

05.08

Roxen captain back in Estonia, reports health problems

05.08

Hunter: Bears running out of territory, pushing closer to human settlements

05.08

Possible Narva city fines add to bus operator woes

05.08

Digest: State reform should be expanded to include foundations as well

Opinion
13:41

Police think delivering passports, ID documents via courier not safe

12:53

Developer promising odorless, zero-waste production at planned Ahtme plant

11:56

Russia hopes free visas will promote St. Petersburg tourism, improve image

11:12

June accommodated tourist numbers up 9 percent on year

10:09

Michal: No talks going on with Centre Party

Business
02.08

Beer producers: July beer sales more than doubled on northern border

02.08

North-Estonia Public Transport Centre to terminate contract with Atko

02.08

Total state-owned company revenue reaches record high of €1.8 billion

01.08

Minister: Excise duty reduction has increased alcohol sales to north

01.08

Eesti Post to continue providing universal postal service

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
15:48

Photos, video: Ratas meets with Boris Johnson in London Updated

14:23

Korb: Agreement reached with photographer Jill Greenberg

13:41

Police think delivering passports, ID documents via courier not safe

12:53

Developer promising odorless, zero-waste production at planned Ahtme plant

11:56

Russia hopes free visas will promote St. Petersburg tourism, improve image

11:12

June accommodated tourist numbers up 9 percent on year

10:09

Michal: No talks going on with Centre Party

09:12

Tennis: Kontaveit overcomes Sharapova in epic three-setter

09:05

Simson to meet with von der Leyen Tuesday

05.08

Mart Helme lauds cooperation with Hungarian prime minister

05.08

Ratas to meet with Boris Johnson Tuesday

05.08

Superalko, Cityalko parent company 2018 profits up nearly ninefold

05.08

Tallink transports record 1.24 million passengers in July

05.08

Estonia refuses to recognize Russian passports issued in Donetsk, Luhansk

05.08

Kontaveit faces Maria Sharapova in Toronto tournament opener

05.08

Roxen captain back in Estonia, reports health problems

05.08

Hunter: Bears running out of territory, pushing closer to human settlements

05.08

Possible Narva city fines add to bus operator woes

05.08

Digest: State reform should be expanded to include foundations as well

05.08

Eesti Energia selling Mustamäe properties for €5 million

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: