ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Inspired by Baltics, protesters form 40-kilometer Hong Kong Way ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Hong Kong Way. Aug. 23, 2019.
Hong Kong Way. Aug. 23, 2019. Source: Reuters/Scanpix
News

Friday, Aug. 23 marked the 80th anniversary of the signing of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, the secret protocols of which led to the occupation of the Baltics. On its 50th anniversary in 1989, two million people formed a 600-kilometer human chain in protest that stretched from Tallinn to Vilnius known as the Baltic Way. This Friday, inspired by the Baltics, Hongkongers protesting for democracy formed their own Hong Kong Way across their city.

Protesters in Hong Kong carried flags and held up their mobile phones to illuminate the human chain, which took place Friday evening local time. Some even held signs bearing Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian flags and messages addressed to the people of the Baltics.

The Hong Kong Way is the latest event organized in a wave of protests that has lasted for nearly three months already.

"We have tried traditional processions, more militant steps — although I don't agree with these — and now we are coming out together to hold hands and show that we are still united," said Wing, one of the participating protesters.

"With this we are showing people all over the world the high quality of Hongkongers," said another protester. "We are also capable of doing what people did 30 years ago."

Friday's protest was widely covered in the international media as the Hong Kong Way.

Hongkongers protesting infringement on freedoms

In 1997, in the handover of Hong Kong from the U.K. to China, the latter promised to leave intact key principles from the era of British rule, including an independent judiciary and the freedom of speech.

Many, however, find that authorities in Hong Kong have bowed to Chinese authorities in significantly curbing these rights and freedoms in recent years, citing, among other concerns, the disappearance of bookstore employees, the exclusion of well-known politicians from elections, and the imprisonment of pro-democratic protest leaders.

Click here for more photos and information about the Hong Kong Way.

-

Download the ERR News ap for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

hong kongbaltic wayaugust 23hong kong way


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Baltic Way 30th Anniversary
MORE NEWS
22.08

Kadri Simson: Michal might consider Reform-EKRE coalition

22.08

Helme, Vaher meet, confirm continued cooperation

22.08

Aas: Rail Baltica must take potential Tallinn ring railroad into account

22.08

Registration for free Estonian language classes opening 10 am Thursday

21.08

Haron Dikajev sentenced to 12 years in prison

Opinion
Business
22.08

Footwear chain Deichmann opens first store in Estonia

21.08

Starship Technologies plans campus expansion after $40 million funding win

21.08

Bolt rolls out food delivery service in Tallinn

21.08

July industrial producer price index down 0.2 percent on year

20.08

Enefit Green Polish solar power plants showing good output

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
15:03

Dual Estonian-Russian citizen suspected of treason in Russia

13:47

President Kaljulaid: I stood in the chain; we were no longer afraid

12:06

Galleries: The Baltic Way, then and now remembered Updated

11:29

Inspired by Baltics, protesters form 40-kilometer Hong Kong Way

23.08

Estonian signatories of 1979 Baltic Appeal thanked by foreign minister

23.08

Gallery: Baltic prime ministers mark 30th anniversary of Baltic Way in Riga Updated

23.08

Riigikogu to convene next Friday for no-confidence vote against Ratas

23.08

Report: Estonia ranked country with lowest money laundering risk

23.08

Opinion: The fight for the future was also a fight for the past

23.08

Skeleton Technologies ultracapacitors to power Škoda trams in Germany

23.08

IKEA to open Estonian e-store, Tallinn pickup point next Thursday

23.08

Government confirms principles of second pension pillar reform

23.08

This step unavoidable, Reform says in no-confidence motion against Ratas

23.08

Lidl invested €21.5 million in Estonia in 2018

23.08

Survey: Ratas polling just ahead of Kallas as prime minister of choice

23.08

Exhibition reveals memories behind the Baltic Way

23.08

Thirty years since Baltic Way joined Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

23.08

Five EU members issue statement on Molotov-Ribbentrop pact signing

22.08

Ott Tänak in action in Germany from Thursday evening

22.08

Blockchain taps Estonian startup Veriff for identity verification services

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: