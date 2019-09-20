Jõhvi school celebrates 100th anniversary

On Sept. 20, 1919 secondary school education was started in Jõhvi. On the 100th anniversary, an educational conference was held and a book on the history of upper secondary education was published.

Since 2015, Jõhvi Upper Secondary School is the only school in the town that teaches students in Estonian and Russian at upper secondary level.

The author of the school's history book, Saskia Sadrak, said esablishing the school 100 years ago was one of the most important steps in the history of local education.

An honorary plaque of Peeter Põllu, the first Estonian Minister of Education, from Jõhvi rural municipality was fixed to the wall to mark the occasion of the conference.

Director of Jõhvi Gymnasium, Tatyana Ait, said young people from Russian-speaking families are increasingly interested in acquiring Estonian-language upper secondary education in Jõhvi.

While 33 students started their studies at Jõhvi Real Gymnasium 100 years ago, today the number of students at Jõhvi State Gymnasium is almost 500.

