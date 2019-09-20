ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Jõhvi school celebrates 100th anniversary ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Jõhvi Gymnasium
Jõhvi Gymnasium Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

On Sept. 20, 1919 secondary school education was started in Jõhvi. On the 100th anniversary, an educational conference was held and a book on the history of upper secondary education was published.

Since 2015, Jõhvi Upper Secondary School is the only school in the town that teaches students in Estonian and Russian at upper secondary level. 

The author of the school's history book, Saskia Sadrak, said esablishing the school 100 years ago was one of the most important steps in the history of local education.

An honorary plaque of Peeter Põllu, the first Estonian Minister of Education, from Jõhvi rural municipality was fixed to the wall to mark the occasion of the conference.

Director of Jõhvi Gymnasium, Tatyana Ait, said young people from Russian-speaking families are increasingly interested in acquiring Estonian-language upper secondary education in Jõhvi.

While 33 students started their studies at Jõhvi Real Gymnasium 100 years ago, today the number of students at Jõhvi State Gymnasium is almost 500.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright



{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

MORE NEWS
10:15

Gallery: Concert held to mark 75th anniversary of Great Refugee Flight

09:41

September party ratings: Reform remains in lead, support for EKRE increases

19.09

Estonia elected to board of International Atomic Energy Agency

19.09

Development plan for the Song Festival Grounds to be launched

19.09

Former Centre Party leader Edgar Savisaar recovering from stroke

Opinion
Business
19.09

Employers: Trade unions abandoning minimum wage agreement regrettable

19.09

Biocomponent requirement could hike price of diesel

19.09

Government approves 2018 FY report, budget talks to continue next Thursday

19.09

Kalamaja apartment prices surpass those in city center

19.09

90 percent of households in Estonia have internet at home

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
19:02

Jõhvi school celebrates 100th anniversary

18:49

State, local governments reach agreement on state budget priorities

18:20

Russian ministry: We do not accept concept of 'Soviet occupation'

18:00

Trade unions seeking to launch new minimum wage talks with employers

17:24

Defense considering seeking removal of judge on Port of Tallinn trial

17:03

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from Sept. 20-26

16:28

Survey: Estonia 200 most popular second choice party

16:02

Farmers fear support funding is not allocated in new budget

15:59

Tambet Laasik: State Sanctioned Violence

15:22

British photographer Jimmy Nelson photographs Estonia's Seto people

15:01

Tallinn refuses to allow more than two children on family pool ticket

14:45

New CEO to take over at Swedbank Oct. 1

14:07

Tech entrepreneurs give Green Pledge to President

13:39

Second quarter house price index up 5.8 percent on year

13:03

Opposition wants to be included in global Estonian working group

12:24

Long-stay visa fees to be introduced for Ukrainians and Belarusians

11:42

Saaremaa islanders extremely disappointed by change to air link procurement

10:58

August producer price index down 1.3 percent on year

10:33

Epp Mäe wins world championship bronze medal

10:15

Gallery: Concert held to mark 75th anniversary of Great Refugee Flight

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: