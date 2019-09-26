Oskar Lehemaa: 'Bad Hair' came from a very personal place

Director Oskar Rehemaa's horror movie "Bad Hair" won the award for best short at the Fantastic Fest fantasy film festival in Texas. Rehemaa tells Tõnu Karjatse in an interview that he is already thinking about a new horror movie.

Congratulations! "Bad Hair" won the award for best short film in USA. What does that mean for the filmmakers themselves?

It is first a great honor because it took the team six or seven years do make "Bad Hair." It is heartwarming when people on the other side of the planet regard it so highly.

I suppose the movie's festival rounds are just beginning?

That is basically true, even though we have been touring for a few months now and the film has been doing well, winning awards elsewhere.

What are your goals?

To be honest, our number one goal was to make the Fantastic Fest where we won the recent award. It feels like we climbed a mountain. However, we are expected at an award ceremony in Sitges, Spain in October to determine the winner of the prestigious Melies Competition. That would be a kind of final conquest, while there are other festivals this year and the next.

How do horror shorts spread? Festivals are one such place, while I imagine it is difficult to get a foot in the door in film distribution.

It is true that horror shorts are difficult to see in the movies. I hope that we will manage to put together a cassette for a joint screening with other Estonian filmmakers who have produced more or less scary movies in the coming months. Unfortunately, I cannot tell you anything more specific at this time.

We hope Estonian viewers will get a chance to see "Bad Hair" at the Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) that might include us in one of their programs.

What is your opinion of the horror genre today? What are the trends within, and where have you aimed "Bad Hair?"

"Bad Hair" came from a very personal place. It portrays my own interests and preferences in terms of body horror. My own personal complexes are piled up there.

It is good to see that horror films are very popular in mainstream cinema. There is a lot of psychological horror, but also zombie and post-apocalyptic horror that is likely tied to politics and the world at large finding itself in a difficult place.

It seems that makers of horror films are fantasizing of post-apocalyptic life right now, while it is difficult to say where it'll go from there. The only thing I can do is set about writing another horror film.

You will stick with horror? Does such an award inspire you?

Of course, I love the horror genre. But above all, I love all kinds of filmmaking. My first full-length puppet film "Vanamehe film" (Old Man Movie) just hit cinemas, so we cannot say I'm only dedicated to horror.