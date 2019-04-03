ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonian horror short film 'Bad Hair' to premiere at HÕFF ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
ERR
Culture

The opening of the Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival (HÕFF) will be extra special this year, as it will feature the premiere of the Estonian horror short "Bad Hair."

The 14-minute short, written and directed by Oskar Lehemaa, represents the body horror subgenre. Suffering from complexes caused by his balding, Leo tries a mystical hair-growth serum which ends up causing grotesque deformations to his body. Now he has to stop these terrible changes before he loses every last hair on his body... or something much worse.

"Bad Hair," which doesn't include any dialogue, features actor Sten Karpov.

"Five years ago I drew a hairy eyeball into my notebook, and around the same time I started worrying about my receding hairline — so clearly it was necessary to make a gross horror short about a balding man," Mr Lehemaa recalled, adding that it took another few years to get the film's budget together and find crazy and motivated enough film pros who were willing to bring his film to life.

Part of the film's €9,195 budget was raised via international fundraising platform Indiegogo.

According to HÕFF director Helmut Jänes, Mr Lehemaa is a true HÕFF fan who has grown together with the festival.

"'Bad Hair' has given me hope that he will become a director who dares and wants to make genres of films that remain in an oprhaned state in Estonia," he said.

Oskar Lehemaa is a director and graduate from the Baltic Film and Media School (BFM) who is currently co-directing "Old Man's Film," a feature-length animated film based on the popular Old Man cartoon series, together with Mikk Mägi. "Bad Hair" is Mr Lehemaa's first independent film.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

oskar lehemaafilmsshort filmsbad hair


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
11:53

Speed limit increasing to 110km/h on bigger roads

09:01

Kaljurand, Mihkelson astonished by Kaljulaid's planned Moscow visit

02.04

EKRE MP confirms speaker candidacy, buries hatchet with Centre member

02.04

Tallinn Airport enters summer season with market growth and new routes

02.04

Estonia 200 convenes to discuss European elections, running full list Updated

02.04

Gallery: Belgian King meets with President Kaljulaid at Kadriorg

02.04

President Kaljulaid proposes meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

02.04

Financial inspectors on ground at Swedbank in Tallinn

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
16:33

Investor Browder files Swedbank criminal report in Estonia

15:52

Opinion: Is ERR truly surrounded and facing censorship?

15:22

Peeter Helme appointed daily Postimees editor

14:56

Taavi Aas to resign as mayor of Tallinn for Riigikogu Updated

14:26

Latvian president to visit Estonia next week

Business
30.03

First design contract for Rail Baltica signed

29.03

Cleveron to build first office tower in Viljandi

29.03

Retail trade turnover increases by 5% in February

29.03

Experts: Swedbank situation worrying for shareholders, not customers

28.03

Apple Pay to reach Estonian market soon

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
events in estonia
LATEST NEWS
17:42

Yana Toom forgoes Riigikogu seat, running for MEP spot again

16:54

Estonian horror short film 'Bad Hair' to premiere at HÕFF

16:33

Investor Browder files Swedbank criminal report in Estonia

15:52

Opinion: Is ERR truly surrounded and facing censorship?

15:22

Peeter Helme appointed daily Postimees editor

14:56

Taavi Aas to resign as mayor of Tallinn for Riigikogu Updated

14:26

Latvian president to visit Estonia next week

13:59

Kremlin green-lights President Kaljulaid meet

13:21

Weekly: EKRE MP Ruuben Kaalep has long history of neo-Nazi activity

12:52

Repinski not ruling out leaving politics altogether

11:53

Speed limit increasing to 110km/h on bigger roads

09:59

IKEA to open limited store in Tallinn this autumn

09:01

Kaljurand, Mihkelson astonished by Kaljulaid's planned Moscow visit

02.04

EKRE MP confirms speaker candidacy, buries hatchet with Centre member

02.04

Hänni: Implementing referendums may threaten stability of state order

02.04

Tallinn Airport enters summer season with market growth and new routes

02.04

Estonia 200 convenes to discuss European elections, running full list Updated

02.04

Gallery: Estonian Film and Television Awards presented, ETV scoops up 8

02.04

Gallery: Belgian King meets with President Kaljulaid at Kadriorg

02.04

President Kaljulaid proposes meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: