Accomodated visitors to Saaremaa increase in July by 9,000 in 10 years

BNS
The number of guests staying in hotels and guest apartments in Saaremaa in July has grown by almost 9,000 over the past decade, regional newspaper Saarte Hääl reported.

According to Statistics Estonia, 26,524 guests were accommodated in the hotels and guest apartments of Saaremaa in July 2009, compared with 35,482 in July 2019.

The increase can be largely ascribed to a bigger number of Estonians staying overnight in Saaremaa. The number of accommodated visitors from Estonia was 11,800 in July 2009 and slightly over 19,500 in July this year.

Editor: Helen Wright

saaremaatourismstatistics estonia


About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

