Foreign minister to discuss Syria and Ukraine with EU

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa).
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
During a two-day visit to Luxembourg, Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu will discuss Syria and Ukraine with the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) and the General Affairs Council (GAC) of the European Union.

At the meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council, EU foreign ministers will discuss the situation in Syria, Afghanistan, and Ukraine, as well as Turkish drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean. 

"We must avoid the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Syria and undermining the progress made against Daesh at all costs," Reinsalu (Isamaa) said prior to the meeting. 

At the suggestion of Estonia's Foreign Minister, there will also be a working lunch between EU foreign ministers and their Ukrainian counterpart Vadym Prystaiko.

Reinsalu said it is extremely important at this stage for European countries to show their solidarity with Ukraine in light of the negotiations ahead. "The fracturing of Western unity would weaken Ukraine's position at the talks and damage the attempts to end Russia's aggression in Ukraine," he added. 

The minister will also have a bilateral meeting with his Croatian colleague Gordan Grlic Radman.

On Tuesday, the Reinsalu will attend the meeting of the General Affairs Council, which will focus on preparations for the meeting of the European Council and discuss Albania's and North Macedonia's EU aspirations.    

--

Editor: Helen Wright

urmas reinsalu


About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

