€174,900 in excise duty paid on tobacco-free snus in September

A total of €174,930 was paid in excise duty on tobacco-free snus in Estonia this September, the Tax and Customs Board (MTA) said on Friday.

The amount of duty paid on solid tobacco substitute in September totaled €285,680. Thus, 61.2 percent of the total amount of excise duty received this year was paid in September.

Tobacco-free nicotine pouches are defined as a solid tobacco substitute. Beginning Jan. 1, the rate of excise duty on solid tobacco substitute is €82.99 per kilogram.

The MTA noted that classical snus, which contains nicotine and tobacco, remains banned in Estonia. According to the tax authority, tobacco-free nicotine pouches had been permitted earlier, but importers and retailers themselves only recently discovered this for themselves.

