ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Excise duties fell in 2019 by €5 million after government lowers tax ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Alcohol.
Alcohol. Source: Priit Luts/ERR
News

Last year, the state received €5 million less in alcohol excise taxes than in the previous year due to the decision to reduce the excise duty by a quarter. This is despite Estonians buying less alcohol in Latvia and Finns purchasing more in Tallinn.

In 2019, the excise duty on alcohol was 2.2 percent, or five million euros less than budgeted despite an increase in the amount of alcohol for sale in Estonian stores, reported by "Aktuaalne Kaamera" on Tuesday.

Merliin Laos, a fiscal policy analyst at the Ministry of Finance, said when the excise tax rate was cut by 25 percent in July 2019, the main goal was to reduce border trade. "Changes are noticeable on both frontiers. Estonians' purchases have returned to the country. Tourist purchases have returned to the port area," Laos said.

This is also acknowledged by Lennu-Imre Poll, CEO of Superalko Estonia, which operates alcohol stores in the port and on the Latvian border.

"The Finns are starting to come back, and if you look at the sales numbers, they are 30 to 50 percent better than last year," Poll said, adding that the government's decision to cut alcohol duty was the right thing to do.

Poll said sales in Latvian border shops have fallen, which is offset by domestic sales growth. The Tax and Customs Board said short-term border crossings in December were 15 per cent lower year-on-year. According to the head of Superalko, this is offset by the nationwide sales growth. 

Coop stores are also seeing growth in alcohol sales as well. Martin Miido, Communications Manager of Coop Estonian Central Cooperative, said: "After the decline in excise duty, sales will increase. In Central Estonia, Southern Estonia and less in Northern Estonia and the islands, the increase in excise duty also made them feel a little less."

Statistically, sales of strong alcohol increased the most. In the second half of last year, the sale of strong alcohol increased by 66 percent year-on-year and beer by 19 percent.

"When excise duty was lowered in the summer, strong alcohol growth was seen. And quite fast. About 30 percent. However, sales of light alcohol did not grow so fast, which is probably due to the fact that summer was quite cool and light alcohol is such a sensitive product. If individual products were purchased in the past, it can be seen that the packaging has become larger. Larger ones can take the same beer cases here. They have become more popular, "Miido said.

While alcohol sellers say excise duty cuts are all already included in prices, the Ministry of Finance estimates there is still room for some price reductions.

"The latest figure in November shows that prices have reached 60 percent. And when viewed by type, there is still room for lower prices for hard alcohol, and even higher than expected for beer," said Merliin Laos.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

excise duties
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:44

Seals struggling in Estonia due to lack of ice

14:17

Court refuses to remove prosecutors in Port of Tallinn ex-managers' trial

13:49

Legal Affairs Committee waits for government' opinion on ship Estonia

13:31

Tallinn abandons idea to ​​permanently lower speed limits

13:11

Intelligence service's annual report highlights Russian and Chinese threats

12:39

Defense minister discusses NATO and Middle East at Brussels meeting

12:10

Audit Office: State authorities have no overview of investments

11:25

Gallery: World Press Photo Exhibition 2019 opens at Baltic Station

10:53

Environmental Inspectorate wants to increase fines

10:25

Cannabis stores found to be selling illegal products

10:02

Tourists visiting Tartu increased by 20,000 in 2019

09:46

Justice minister to meet with Huawei lobbyists on Thursday

09:22

Excise duties fell in 2019 by €5 million after government lowers tax

08:54

Heliport opened at Kuressaare Hospital

08:31

Enefit VOLT launches nine new charging points in Tallinn and Tartu

11.02

Opposition members criticized government's foreign policy

11.02

Former IT minister and state trying to reach compensation compromise

11.02

Gallery: Valaste waterfall turns tree branches into ice sculptures

11.02

Baltics close to compromise on Belarusian electricity imports

11.02

Study: Estonian school children drinking less alcohol

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: