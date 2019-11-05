ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tallink October passenger numbers up 1.9 percent on year

Economy
ERR News
Tallink ferry.
Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Economy

Listed Estonian shipper Tallink Grupp transported a total of 800,828 passengers in October, 1.9 percent more than during the same month last year.

The number of cargo units transported, meanwhile, decreased by 6.8 percent on year to 34,191 units, while the number of passenger vehicles transported increased by 4.4 percent on year to 86,551, Tallink told the Tallinn Stock Exchange (TSE).

The number of passengers increased the most, by 6.1 percent on year to 66,900, on the Latvia-Sweden route, followed by a 4.4 percent increase to 416,500 on the Estonia-Finland route. Passenger numbers decreased 2.1 percent on year to 243,087 on the Finland-Sweden route, and 1.3 percent on year to 74,309 on the Estonia-Sweden route.

The MS Silja Symphony, which operates on the Finland-Sweden route, did not operate for two days due to a technical fault.

Cargo shipping was down on all four routes, declining the most, by 9.6 percent on year to 20,997 units, on the Estonia-Finland route, followed by a decrease of 7.6 percent on year to 1,437 units on the Latvia-Sweden route. The number of cargo units also declined 1.7 percent on year to 4,215 units on the Estonia-Sweden route and 0.8 percent on year to 7,542 on the Finland-Sweden route.

The number of passenger vehicles carried by Tallink in October increased the most, by 7 percent on year to 10,300, on the Finland-Sweden route, followed by a 5.9 percent on year increase to 66,615 vehicles on the Estonia-Finland route. The number of passenger vehicles carried on other routes declined on year, however — by 9.5 percent to 4,328 vehicles on the Estonia-Sweden route and by 4.9 percent to 5,324 vehicles on the Latvia-Sweden route.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

