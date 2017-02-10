Estonia recognizes Georgia's efforts to carry out reforms

news

At his meeting with the State Minister of Georgia on European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Victor Dolidze on Friday, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser recognized Georgia's efforts in carrying out reforms.

Mikser congratulated Georgia on the recent decision of the European Parliament to grant Georgian citizens the right to travel visa-free in the Schengen area, spokespeople for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. "Strong efforts in carrying out broad-based reforms in Georgia deserve recognition," he noted. "Visa freedom is almost tangible and will definitely bring Georgia closer to the EU."

The Estonian minister also affirmed Estonia's continued support for Georgia's territorial integrity and sovereignty. "What is happening in Georgia's occupied areas cannot be considered secondary," he stressed. "We deem important that the conflict there be resolved and not disappear from the attention of the international community."

According to Mikser, Georgia is one of Estonia's main target countries for development cooperation, and cooperation continues to take place in IT, EU information, education as well as other fields. He also stressed that Estonia continues to support Georgia's integration with the EU and NATO and with its experience will help the country move in the direction of Euro-Atlantic integration.

The ministers also discussed the Eastern Partnership as well as the Eastern Partnership summit which is to take place in Brussels during Estonia's presidency of the Council of the EU in the second half of this year.