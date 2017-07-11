news

President: Estonia on UN Security Council would increase visibility ({{commentsTotal}})

President Kersti Kaljulaid.
President Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: (Siim Lõvi /ERR)
Estonia's campaign to become a non-permanent member of the United Nation’s Security Council was an opportunity to increase the country's visibility, President Kersti Kaljulaid said on Tuesday.

"Estonia's bid to become a member of the UN Security Council is a brave step—it shows that in addition to questions concerning Estonia and our region, we are ready to take responsibility in or at least have a stance on global matters."

"The ambition and contribution of our foreign policy should not be limited to countries near us. Becoming a member must be seen as an opportunity to increase the footprint of Estonia's foreign policy and gain friends, something a small country like Estonia can never have too many of," Kaljulaid, who is also the patron of the campaign, said.

Kaljulaid convened a council in Kadriorg the members of which have the task of supporting the campaign of Estonia becoming a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. The opening event of the campaign's active phase is scheduled to take place in New York on Thursday.

The president said that gaining the status of a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council could not be a narrow project of one ministry or department, but needed to enable and oblige different partners to contribute to it.

"The campaign needs thinkers and speakers both in Estonia and elsewhere in the world in order to gain ground and be visible. The members of the council can contribute towards this in their own way," Kaljulaid was quoted saying in a Tuesday press release.

The members of the council include former prime minister Andres Tarand, former defense minister Hannes Hanso (SDE), former ambassador and minister of foreign affairs Marina Kaljurand, professor and academician Lauri Mälksoo, former minister of foreign affairs and MEP Urmas Paet (Reform/ALDE), and members of the Riigikogu Andres Herkel (Free Party), Eerik Niiles Kross (Reform), Marko Mihkelson (independent), Marianne Mikko (SDE), and Mart Nutt (IRL). IT visionary Linnar Viik, who was instrumental to Estonia’s so-called Tiger’s Leap to the forefront of digital development, is also a member of the president’s council.

Estonia made the decision to campaign to become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021 already in 2005.

The UN Security Council has five permanent members that all hold veto power—the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, and France—as well as ten non-permanent members. The latter change in fives every two years following the principles of regional representation as applied by the UN.

Estonia is part of the group of Eastern European countries, with Romania considered as Estonia's strongest competitor in the campaign for temporary membership.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

