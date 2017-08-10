news

US to gift Estonian Air Force two M28 transport aircraft ({{commentsTotal}})

The PZL M28 Skytruck.
The PZL M28 Skytruck. Source: (konflikty.pl/Wikimedia Commons)
News
News

The Estonian Air Force (EAF) is to receive two PZL M28 Skytruck transport aircraft as a gift from the U.S. The aircraft are to arrive in Estonia next year.

The Estonian Centre for Defence Investment (ECDI) signed an agreement between the U.S. and Estonian governments according to which Estonia is to receive two transport aircraft of the Economic Development Administration (EDA) program, an ECDI spokesperson said.

It is a transaction between governments in which Estonia will receive two PZL M28/C-145 Skytruck aircraft worth a total of $6 million as a gift on condition that Estonia covers the costs needed to ensure they conform to European flight safety regulations as well as transport costs.

The two aircraft were built in Poland in 2009 and have been preserved until now; they are in good technical condition and are undergoing inspection. According to the spokesperson, the planes are to arrive in Estonia next year, replacing the An-2 transport aircraft currently in use by the Estonian Air Force.

The Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) announced at the end of 2014 that the EAF would put into service two Sherpa C-23B+ light military transport aircraft to be purchased from the U.S. the following year, replacing the Antonov An-2 planes in use at the time.

EAF spokespeople told BNS in July 2015 that the sale and purchase agreement was planned to be signed "within a couple of weeks" and the planes were expected to be delivered in 2016.

The plan was later abandoned as, according to spokespeople, although the purchase price of the aircraft would have been symbolic in nature, analysis showed that the planes would have been too expensive to maintain.

The M28 needs a shorter runway to take off than the Sherpa, which means it will be able to land on Estonia's small airfields. In addition, unlike the Sherpa, the production of which was discontinued 25 years ago, the M28 is still manufactured today, which means that spare parts are available and its maintenance will thus be cheaper.

The EAF uses light transport planes for training, observation flights, medical evacuation flights, airborne landing transport and other transport flights in Estonia and abroad.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Source: BNS

edfaircraftm28estonian air force


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Savisaar's trial continues on Thursday. Aug. 10, 2017.Savisaar's trial continues on Thursday. Aug. 10, 2017.
Savisaar trial continues, court to review audio recordings
The PZL M28 Skytruck.The PZL M28 Skytruck.
US to gift Estonian Air Force two M28 transport aircraft
Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces Gen. Riho Terras visiting Spring Storm.Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces Gen. Riho Terras visiting Spring Storm.
Terras: We will accept Belarus' invitation to observe Zapad
HMCS Charlottetown of the Royal Canadian Navy.HMCS Charlottetown of the Royal Canadian Navy.
Canada sends warship to Baltic Sea
The conference, which will take place from Sept. 13-14, will host 400 participants and over 30 speakers.The conference, which will take place from Sept. 13-14, will host 400 participants and over 30 speakers.
Estonia to host high-level conference on future of work
Estonia's 2017 EU Council presidency
Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste (IRL) and European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Alexander Stubb in Tallinn on Tuesday. Aug. 8, 2017.Minister of Finance Toomas Tõniste (IRL) and European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Alexander Stubb in Tallinn on Tuesday. Aug. 8, 2017.
Tõniste meets with EIB vice president
An event of the Estonian EU presidency taking place at Tallinn Creative Hub in July.An event of the Estonian EU presidency taking place at Tallinn Creative Hub in July.
First month of EU presidency brings thousands of experts to Estonia
Twin driverless buses debuted in Tallinn at the end of July have in their first few days of operation managed to avoid incident. Aug. 1, 2017.Twin driverless buses debuted in Tallinn at the end of July have in their first few days of operation managed to avoid incident. Aug. 1, 2017.
GALLERY: No major incidents with driverless buses in first three days
Opinion
Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.Ainar Ruussaar and Anvar Samost.
Journalists: Reform Party stoked up criticism of EVR Cargo’s Russian plans
Harri Tiido.Harri Tiido.
Estonian ambassador: Trump right calling on Europe to pay for its defense
MORE NEWS
Edgar Savisaar in court on Wednesday. Aug. 9, 2017.Edgar Savisaar in court on Wednesday. Aug. 9, 2017.
Court forbids journalists from liveblogging Savisaar trial
Villu Reiljan in Harju County Court on Wednesday. Aug. 9, 2017.Villu Reiljan in Harju County Court on Wednesday. Aug. 9, 2017.
Reiljan, Kutser testify in Savisaar case
Updated: 09.08
Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser met with Rep. Edward Royce (R-Calif.) on Tuesday. Aug. 8, 2017.Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser met with Rep. Edward Royce (R-Calif.) on Tuesday. Aug. 8, 2017.
Mikser discusses security with US congressional committee chair
09.08
June exports up 11, imports 6 percent on year
08.08
Savisaar trial continues, evidence to be presented Wednesday Updated
08.08
Pühalepa 14th local government to take forced merger to top court
08.08
Coop Pank to provide cash services at 350 of retail group's locations
BUSINESS
Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Center).Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson (Center).
Simson: Estonia's immigration quota must be raised
According to the survey, 66 percent of entrepreneurs consider the government's actions to be negative for the business environment.According to the survey, 66 percent of entrepreneurs consider the government's actions to be negative for the business environment.
Survey: Estonian entrepreneurs' satisfaction with government at record low
In the future, passengers will be able to buy their tickets on board using contactless bank cards.In the future, passengers will be able to buy their tickets on board using contactless bank cards.
Elron begins rolling out new ticketing system on its trains
04.08
Tallinn airport passenger numbers up 19 percent on year in July
04.08
Nordea's Estonian branch to hand over operation to DNB following merger
04.08
June accommodated tourist numbers up eight percent on year
03.08
Estonia, Latvia launch project for cross-border employment cooperation
Culture
Culture.ee's blog provides weekly recommendations for events around Estonia.Culture.ee's blog provides weekly recommendations for events around Estonia.
Culture.ee's weekly recommendations: Aug. 7-13
02.08
Tallinn Zoo to host classical concerts three Wednesdays in a row
27.07
Estonian concertina legend Aivar Teppo dies at 58
27.07
Estonia to support nearly 50 cultural projects with €306,000
FEATURES & BACKGROUND
GALLERY: Ratas visits Naissaar, Prangli, Aegna islands
ESTPLA-23 peacekeepers practice defending base in Lebanon. July 30-31, 2017.ESTPLA-23 peacekeepers practice defending base in Lebanon. July 30-31, 2017.
GALLERY: Estonian peacekeepers in Lebanon practice defending base
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Kadriorg. July 31, 2017.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Kadriorg. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence meets with Baltic presidents at Kadriorg
Updated: 31.07
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Stenbock House on Sunday evening. July 30, 2017.Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at Stenbock House on Sunday evening. July 30, 2017.
GALLERY: US vice president visits Stenbock House, meets with Ratas
Galleries
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence addressed allied troops at a formation at the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces in Tallinn on Monday. July 31, 2017.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence addressed allied troops at a formation at the Headquarters of the Estonian Defence Forces in Tallinn on Monday. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence addresses allied troops at formation
Updated: 31.07
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and the presidents of the Baltic states deliver a joint press conference at Kadriorg on Monday morning. July 31, 2017.U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and the presidents of the Baltic states deliver a joint press conference at Kadriorg on Monday morning. July 31, 2017.
GALLERY, VIDEO: Pence, Baltic presidents deliver joint press conference
Gallery: New ‘superministry’ office building nearing completion
Three cars burned out completely in the fire.
Cars burn out in Tallinn’s Õismäe street
The 2017 Tallinn Pride is the first event of its kind in the city in ten years.
Gallery: First Tallinn Pride march and open air concert in ten years
Updated: 08.07
Gallery: Youth dance festival begins in Tallinn
Updated: 01.07
Airport expansion at Tallinn Airport. June 30, 2017.
Gallery: Tallinn Airport opens terminal expansion
About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

News
11:49
US to gift Estonian Air Force two M28 transport aircraft
10:46
Savisaar trial continues, court to review audio recordings
09:48
Terras: We will accept Belarus' invitation to observe Zapad
08:50
Canada sends warship to Baltic Sea
09.08
Estonia to host high-level conference on future of work
09.08
Simson: Estonia's immigration quota must be raised
09.08
Ratas discusses security, bilateral relations with US House committee chair
09.08
Court forbids journalists from liveblogging Savisaar trial
09.08
Reiljan, Kutser testify in Savisaar case Updated
09.08
Survey: Estonian entrepreneurs' satisfaction with government at record low
09.08
Tõniste meets with EIB vice president
09.08
Mikser discusses security with US congressional committee chair
09.08
June exports up 11, imports 6 percent on year
08.08
Savisaar trial continues, evidence to be presented Wednesday Updated
08.08
Pühalepa 14th local government to take forced merger to top court
08.08
Coop Pank to provide cash services at 350 of retail group's locations
08.08
German president to visit Estonia in late August
08.08
Survey: Over half of Americans think US should defend Baltics from Russia
08.08
Elron begins rolling out new ticketing system on its trains
08.08
Estonian, Maryland National Guard cyber exercise begins at Ämari
ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.