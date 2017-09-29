LIVE: Public speeches and interviews of the Tallinn Digital Summit ({{commentsTotal}})
Speeches, interviews, press conferences, and a guided tour of the summit's Digital Expo are being streamed live. As there are several different events taking place, the live stream is broken up into different channels today. There are 11 of them in total, listed below in chronological order.
11 a.m. Arrivals and doorstep at the Tallinn Cultural Hub
12 p.m. Opening address by President Kersti Kaljulaid:
12:10 p.m. Guided tour of the Digital Expo Area
12:30 p.m. First session and keynote speech by Jarno Limnéll, Professor of Cybersecurity, Aalto University
1:30 p.m. Fireside chat with Jarno Limnéll
3 p.m. Family photo
3:45 p.m. Second session on the future of society and the economy
4 p.m. Fireside chat with James Manyika, Chairman and Director, McKinsey Global Institute
After 6 p.m. Press conferences and exit doorstep
