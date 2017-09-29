news

LIVE: Public speeches and interviews of the Tallinn Digital Summit ({{commentsTotal}})

2017 Elections
The Tallinn Digital Summit is taking place on Sep. 29, 2017.
The Tallinn Digital Summit is taking place on Sep. 29, 2017. Source: (EU2017.ee)
2017 Elections

Speeches, interviews, press conferences, and a guided tour of the summit's Digital Expo are being streamed live. As there are several different events taking place, the live stream is broken up into different channels today. There are 11 of them in total, listed below in chronological order.

11 a.m. Arrivals and doorstep at the Tallinn Cultural Hub

12 p.m. Opening address by President Kersti Kaljulaid:

12:10 p.m. Guided tour of the Digital Expo Area

12:30 p.m. First session and keynote speech by Jarno Limnéll, Professor of Cybersecurity, Aalto University

 1:30 p.m. Fireside chat with Jarno Limnéll

3 p.m. Family photo

3:45 p.m. Second session on the future of society and the economy

4 p.m. Fireside chat with James Manyika, Chairman and Director, McKinsey Global Institute

After 6 p.m. Press conferences and exit doorstep

Editor: Dario Cavegn

eu presidencyeu2017eetallinn digital summit


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

local elections on oct. 15
Opinion
MORE NEWS
27.09

Government approves amendments to Estonia's parental leave, benefits system

27.09

Patch for Estonian ID card security risk available in November

27.09

28,987 EU expatriates entitled to vote in local electionsUpdated

27.09

Estonian government approves 2018 state budget

27.09

PPA offering extended hours at two Tallinn offices beginning in October

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
09:39

LIVE: Public speeches and interviews of the Tallinn Digital Summit

09:12

EU's top politicians arrive in Tallinn, Kaljulaid meets Macron

08:51

Estonian EU presidency's Digital Summit taking place in Tallinn today

28.09

Committee to send registered partnership repeal bill to first reading

28.09

EKRE to picket during Merkel visit in Tallinn

28.09

Estonia earns €23.5 million from emissions trading in 2016

28.09

Cleveron to cooperate with fast fashion retail group Inditex

28.09

Ratas: 2018 state budget that of a more equitable Estonia

28.09

Center Party: Headed for victory in Tallinn despite legacy of corruption

28.09

Social Democrats: Smart cities, more equality, transparent government

28.09

Reform: Main aim in Tallinn deposing Center Party

28.09

IRL: Campaigning against corruption and the Center Party

28.09

EKRE: Put an end to state-sponsored ‘homo propaganda’

28.09

Estonian Greens: For modern cities and environmentally friendly life

28.09

Digital summit to affect traffic in Tallinn from Thursday through Saturday

28.09

Ratas at defense industry expo: Cooperation important for cybersecurity

28.09

Riigikogu ratifies EU-Canadian free trade agreement

28.09

Minister: No plan to discuss new refugee resettlement scheme at present

27.09

Government approves amendments to Estonia's parental leave, benefits system

27.09

As of 2018, Estonian businesses can automate wage, workforce reporting

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: